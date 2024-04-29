A good friend sent me a MSN article the other day that speaks volumes regarding the transformation of news into nothing more than propagand. I read it looking for the meat and found little but praise for Gavin Newsom, California's trust-funder governor and a bunch of actions he proposes that will do zero for the climate but extend the control of government over ever more land.

Gavin Newsom blaming forest fire on global warming

Read it below and see what you think:

California is taking unprecedented action to strategically harness the equivalent of more than half of its land to fight the climate crisis. As called for by Governor Gavin Newsom’s California Climate Commitment, the state unveiled 81 targets for nature-based solutions this week that will help California achieve its world-leading climate goals, including reaching carbon neutrality by 2045. Nature-based solutions support the ability of lands to absorb more carbon than they release – a critical tool in the state’s climate arsenal. Since 2020, the Newsom Administration has invested approximately $9.6 billion in nature-based solutions that combat the effects of climate change. What the targets call for by 2045: • 33.5 million acres managed to reduce wildfire risk, mostly through beneficial fire • 11.9 million acres of forest managed for biodiversity protection, carbon storage, and water supply protection • 7.6 million acres conserved with protections • 3.4 million acres of croplands managed to boost healthy soils, drought resilience, and below-ground biodiversity • 4.2 million trees planted to protect California communities from the climate crisis, remove carbon and increase access to nature where it’s needed most • 2.7 million acres of shrublands and chaparral managed for carbon storage, resilience, and habitat connectivity • 1.6 million acres of grasslands managed to restore native grasslands and protect biodiversity • 1.5 million acres of sparsely vegetated lands (deserts, beaches, etc.) to protect fragile ecosystems Why California is setting these targets: • For the first time, California’s 2022 Scoping Plan analyzed the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced and absorbed by California’s lands and found that California’s lands currently emit more than they absorb. • This shift from carbon sink to carbon emitter is largely due to historic land use decisions, including disconnection from beneficial land management practices utilized by California Native American tribes, and the accelerating impacts of climate change. • Modeling suggests that aggressive near-term efforts to increase climate action on California’s lands will put this sector on the path to course correction. The 2022 Scoping Plan set a numeric goal for California’s lands to contribute as much as possible to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045: no more than 4 percent additional carbon stock losses below 2014 levels from California’s lands by 2045.

Anyone who suppose these measures have anything to do with climate is naive. It's about the land and control, but notice how the Newsom message is conveyed like a news release from the governor.

The writer is Nimfa U. Rueda and a search on her background indicates she has served as a public affairs specialist at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, which explains a lot. She writes many stories on many subjects, but her tendency is to just serve up the propaganda when it comes to public entities. And, that is the problem today.

Our news organizations are now basically state media no different than Pravda or the BBC. Indeed, that's why government is now starting to pay them directly. It's sad state of affairs that is obvious in this article. Where are the questions regarding how these policies are going to do anything for the climate? Where are the other opinions? What is assuned there is a climate crisis? Why isn't this just another land grab?

The answers are obvious. It's the intent of the article is to deliver a particular agenda narrative. It is a narrative that needs challenging and those challenges will never come from state media. They will only come from blogs, substacks and other websites that amount modern day samizdat. Or, from the last copier in the woods.

#California #MSN #Newsom #FreeSpeech #ClimateCrisis #Land

