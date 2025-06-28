John Cadogan offers a fascinating update on the recent EV ship disasters, with facts no one else is talking about. It’s Cadogan, so be warned: it’s full of bad language, insults, and politically incorrect narratives guaranteed to offend.

Yet, no one answers the questions more effectively than this curmudgeon, and he uses Occam's Razor to do so.

Cadogan, like him or not, is always entertaining!

#EVs #Cadogan #NetZero #EVship #EVfire #Occam'sRazor

Share