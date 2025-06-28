Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Cadogan is entertaining to say the least. The BNN is great!

And yes I agree net zero is really stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture