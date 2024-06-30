The last video I shared from Auto Expert John Cadogan was very popular so I have decided to share another about one politically correct family’s with buying a BYD electric vehicle:

Cadogan is a very funny fellow and you have to listen closely to get all the humor but he manages to share sincredibly valuable information, too. And, he does so by practicing one of the most potent methods of making political points, that being ridicule. I love the guy (although I wish he’d tone down his language a bit).

#BYD #EVs #ElectricVehicles #Cadogan #China #Australia

