The auction rules for the Australian electricity market means that the highest winning bid that was needed by the market operator is paid to every single player who successful bid (even though they may have offered a lower price). So removing a low bidder shifts the winning bid “up” a layer to the next highest bidder in the stack. Effectively, nearly every big player benefits when one low cost asset is disabled or removed.

Having read Meredith Angwin’s unparalleled “Shorting the Grid,” which is essential material for anyone wanting to grasp the complexities and insanities of our electrical grids, I was only vaguely surprised at Nova’s observation. The surprise was only to the degree I didn’t realize grids everywhere were employing the same absurd strategies to pretend their auctions introduce any semblance of free markets.

A Fragile Grid

Why does this happen? Why would anyone buy using an auction to obtain the highest and not the lowest price? Well, the answer is in Meredith's subtitle, which is “The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid.” That hidden fragility is largely produced by intermittent green energy forced onto the grid by politicians. The only way to compensate for the risk produced is to make sure the price paid for wholesale electricity is high enough to attract the reliable energy sources that will ensure stability.

It’s not complicated when you think of it that way, but the continual pressure to accept green energy makes the job harder every day for grid operators, and, like with most organizations and services, bigger only makes it worse, not better. Adjustments are tacked onto previous adjustments to account for the negative impact of green energy forced into the system. And, of course, corporatism abounds everywhere.

Just for fun, I decided to ask Grok this question to see if it answered with any credibility, knowing it was likely to be biased:

Why do RTOs choose the highest bids rather than the lowest?

I received a useful but somewhat biased explanation that one might expect freom establishment sources (emphasis added):

Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) don’t inherently “choose the highest bids rather than the lowest” as a standard practice. This perception might stem from a misunderstanding of how RTOs operate their wholesale electricity markets, particularly in the context of their auction mechanisms and the factors influencing dispatch decisions. Let’s clarify how RTOs select bids and why it might sometimes appear that higher bids are chosen. RTOs, such as PJM, MISO, or CAISO, manage competitive wholesale electricity markets using a uniform price auction model (also called a single clearing price auction) in most cases. In this system, generators submit bids indicating the price at which they are willing to supply electricity, typically reflecting their marginal costs plus any profit margin. The RTO then stacks these bids in ascending order—starting with the lowest-cost bids—and selects them until the total supply matches the forecasted demand for a given time period (e.g., every five minutes in real-time markets or hourly in day-ahead markets). The last bid accepted, known as the marginal bid, sets the clearing price that all accepted generators receive, regardless of their individual bid prices. This means that even low-cost generators (e.g., hydro or wind with near-zero marginal costs) get paid the higher clearing price set by the marginal unit, often a more expensive fossil fuel plant like natural gas or coal. So why might it seem like RTOs “choose the highest bids”? Here are the key reasons this perception could arise: Locational Marginal Pricing (LMP) and Congestion: RTOs use LMP to account for grid constraints, such as transmission line congestion. If cheaper power from a distant generator can’t reach a demand-heavy area due to limited transmission capacity, the RTO must dispatch a more expensive generator located closer to the load. In this case, a higher bid is “chosen” not because the RTO prefers it, but because it’s the only feasible option to meet demand in that specific location. This results in higher local prices, even if cheaper bids exist elsewhere on the grid. System Reliability and Constraints: Beyond cost, RTOs prioritize grid reliability. If a low-cost generator can’t ramp up quickly enough to meet sudden demand spikes, or if it’s offline for maintenance, the RTO may select a higher-cost unit that’s available and capable of maintaining system stability. For example, during peak demand or emergencies, fast-responding but expensive units (like gas peaker plants) might be dispatched over cheaper baseload plants (like coal or nuclear). Market Dynamics and Scarcity: In times of high demand or low supply—such as during heatwaves or cold snaps—bids can escalate as generators with higher operating costs enter the market. RTOs don’t “choose” these higher bids arbitrarily; they reflect the market’s need to incentivize all available generation to come online. Some RTOs also implement shortage pricing, where prices spike above normal bid caps (e.g., $1,000-$2,000 per MWh) to signal scarcity and encourage supply, which can make it look like high bids are favored. Uniform Pricing Misconception: Because all generators get paid the clearing price set by the highest accepted bid, it might seem like the RTO is favoring expensive bids. In reality, this structure incentivizes generators to bid their true costs (or close to it), as they’ll earn more if the market clears at a higher price. In contrast, a pay-as-bid system (used in places like the UK but not the US) pays each generator its bid price, which could encourage strategic bidding closer to the expected clearing price rather than true costs—potentially distorting efficiency. The idea that RTOs deliberately pick higher bids overlooks their core goal: to minimize costs while ensuring reliable electricity delivery. However, critics point out flaws that can lead to higher-cost outcomes. Incumbent utilities, which often own transmission assets and influence RTO governance, may favor projects or dispatch decisions that protect their market positions over cheaper alternatives—like resisting transmission upgrades that would unlock distant, low-cost renewables. Additionally, state-level Right of First Refusal (ROFR) laws can limit competitive bidding for transmission projects, entrenching inefficiencies that keep reliance on pricier local generation. In short, RTOs don’t choose the highest bids as a policy; they select the lowest-cost mix of bids that satisfies demand, reliability, and grid constraints. When higher bids are dispatched, it’s typically due to physical limitations, market conditions, or perverse incentives—not a preference for expense.

OK, that wasn’t the worst answer, but the bias toward green energy is there in the suggestion that utilities should upgrade their lines to bring in more of the stuff causing the problem. The answer also fails to identify the “perverse incentives” it talks about. It all relates, of course, to accommodating solar and wind that makes no sense, as it’s subsidized from outside the auction system. This is the perversity that makes grid operators accept solar and wind first, thus lowering the efficiency of reliable energy sources and raising prices that simply must be accepted to ensure reliability. Meanwhile, the greenies get a windfall. Moreover, the windfall even extends to paying them not to produce when they generate unusable power.

The whole system, in other words, is one big sticking pile of bovine excrement yielded by a coalition of dumb politicians, greedy corporatists, and supposed “experts.” The same folks who land us in trouble whenever they land among us.

