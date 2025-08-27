Pittsburgh Works Together consists of ‘union leaders and executives from the manufacturing, energy, and utility sectors as well as economic development professionals.” It states that it is “committed to working to ensure that we have an economy to provide opportunity to all who seek success, regardless of education, background, or socio-economic status.”

Pittsburgh Works poses some terrific perspectives on RGGI, the phony initiative of several Northeast states to save the planet and which former Governor Wolf did his best to impose on Pennsylvanians:

The Commonwealth produces more carbon-free power than any RGGI state, with lower costs for customers and no carbon tax Twenty years ago, seven states signed a Memorandum of Understanding to put a carbon tax and emissions limits on electricity generators in their states, establishing the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Last month, the RGGI states renewed the program with a new schedule that will force a 60% reduction in carbon emissions from their current level over the next 12 years. “The improvements to RGGI announced today by this bipartisan group of states will ensure our consumers enjoy the economic and environmental benefits of clean, more affordable energy,” said RGGI chair Elizabeth Mahony, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. If only those states could do what Pennsylvania already does. The Commonwealth produces more carbon-free electricity, and more cheaply, than any of the 10 states that now make up RGGI. And Pennsylvania’s average electricity price is below the national average according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, every RGGI state is above the national average, with some nearly twice as high.

RGGI States Don’t Make Enough Power On one hand, the RGGI states are trying to cut back the natural gas and other fossil-fuel plants that provide much of their electricity. On the other hand, the RGGI states already don’t produce enough power to keep their own lights on. Collectively, the RGGI states produce less than 80% of the electricity that they consume. Looking at it another way, for 5 hours and 25 minutes of every day, the RGGI states must rely on Canada and their neighboring states – including Pennsylvania – to share electricity with them. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania produces so much electricity, it exports more to its neighbors than any other state.

PA Makes a LOT of Carbon-Free Electricity Only four states generate more electricity from sources that don’t emit carbon (nuclear, wind, solar, hydro) than Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania produces more electricity from those carbon-free sources than the combined total from the RGGI states of New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland, though each of them aspires to a 100% carbon-free electric grid in as little as 10 years. Taken together, the RGGI states produce 35% of the electricity they consume from carbon-free sources. That is comparable to Pennsylvania’s 34.6%. The difference is that Pennsylvania’s power industry is so much bigger. Pennsylvania produces more nuclear power than any RGGI state, produces more hydro power than every state except New York and Maine, and produces more wind power than any state but New York. The 10 RGGI states combined don’t even double the carbon-free production of Pennsylvania by itself. PA Power is Far More Affordable Pennsylvania’s average electricity rate is 12.99 cents/kilowatt hour, just below the national average of 13.17. The unweighted average of the 10 RGGI states, meanwhile, is 18.65 cents or 44% higher than Pennsylvania’s. The price paid in every RGGI state averaged across all industry sectors (residential, commercial, industrial, transportation) is higher than the corresponding national average. They range from Delaware (4.6% higher than the U.S. average) to Connecticut and Rhode Island (98.6% and 94.8%, respectively.) The average price increase across the RGGI states from May 2024 to May 2025 was 10.5%, more than twice the increase in the U.S. average, and substantially more than Pennsylvania’s 6.4% increase. RGGI States Don’t Like All Carbon-Free Electricity RGGI sometimes seems almost allergic to electricity that is produced by the best, cheapest option for carbon-free power: Already existing nuclear power plants. Over the past 11 years, four nuclear power plants in four different RGGI states (NY, MA, VT, NJ) have been shut down. How significant is that? If the plants had continued to run at the average production rate of the typical nuclear power plant, those four plants alone would have produced nearly twice as much power each year as all the wind and all the solar generating facilities in all the RGGI states combined. Each of the plants faced a different set of circumstances, but one common thread was opposition to the plants from notable environmental groups. In New Jersey, for instance, environmental groups pressured state regulators to require new $700 million cooling towers for Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant to reduce the heat of water discharged into the coast waters by a plant which had been in operation for 40 years. In 2010, the plant owners reached agreement with RGGI member New Jersey to shut down the plant by December 2019. The most significant of the closures came in New York, where environmental groups pushed for the closure of the 2GW Indian Point nuclear plant outside New York City. “Climate was not at the table when Indian Point’s fate was being sealed,” anti-fossil-fuel advocate Charles Komanoff wrote in analyzing the decision in 2020. “Riverkeeper was at the table, of course, supported by several other prominent environmental organizations whose institutional biases led them, in my view, to overestimate the real-world availability of wind and solar electricity, undervalue Indian Point’s carbon-free benefit, and over-emphasize the risks of the nuclear plant’s continued operation. The result was that the ‘climate consequences of shutting Indian Point [were] brushed aside,’ ” he wrote earlier this year, looking back on the decision on its five-year anniversary. He noted that virtually all the electricity lost by shutting down Indian Point was replaced by increased generation from fossil-fuel plants. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was the lieutenant governor when the decision was made to shut down Indian Point, recently directed the New York Power Authority to build a new advanced nuclear power plant in the state “to support a reliable and affordable electric grid, while providing the necessary zero-emission electricity to achieve a clean energy economy.” Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania to join RGGI in 2019. The PA Supreme Court is currently considering whether the action was legal.

