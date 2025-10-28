Part of my daily routine is checking numerous sources for energy stories that interest me and will, I hope, find favor with readers. I look at websites, videos, and social media posts to check out what’s new and revealing. It takes a few hours every morning, but is hugely worthwhile, as I package what I learn and attempt to add value. Along the way, I continually discover new resources.

One of these is a private group Facebook page titled Burnt EVs UK, which is getting better every day. Contributor Paul Clarke, for example, just shared this from the London Fire Brigade, the third-largest fire service in the world:

We are issuing an urgent safety warning as in just one week, three severe e-bike fires have gutted homes in separate parts of London. The first fire at a semi-detached house in Mitcham prompted 26 calls to our Control officers, and sadly saw the whole house, and a car parked outside, destroyed by the blaze. Fortunately, two women and four men escaped without injury, but were left with just the belongings they had on them at the time.

The second fire, in Bethnal Green, started on the third floor of a block of flats and quickly spread to flats on the fourth and fifth floors. Fire Investigators found two different lithium ion batteries with one charger and an e-bike in the flat where the fire started. Four people and a dog were rescued from the building by firefighters, with one rescued via ladder, another carried down by firefighters and two rescued using fire escape hoods. One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation, and the flat was left inhabitable. The third fire gutted a ground floor flat in Walthamstow. The owner bought the converted e-bike from an online marketplace a month ago, and it was on charge when the occupants heard a popping noise before toxic fumes released and it burst into flames… “In all three cases, these fires were caused by catastrophic battery failures. When these batteries fail, they can cause ferocious fires, and the consequences can be devastating. We urge people who own these devices to follow the safety advice that will help to protect those around them and their properties.

Then, there is this from Motor Biscuit:

Rivian Automotive, the California-based producer of the R1S and R1T EVs, is set to lay off around 600 employees soon. The move comes after a smaller round of layoffs and ahead of the planned discontinuation of federal tax credits for EVs.

By Benjamin Hollis from Seattle, WA, USA - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=130893354

But Rivian isn’t the only EV marque struggling to stay lean and profitable this October. As it was, the tax credit offered up to $7,500 to lessen the financial impact of EV adoption and incentivize buyers. Without the incentive, EV buyers will foot the bill for more of an electric vehicle’s overall cost.

Finally, there is this superb Scottish photo of what the green energy evangelists tout as the 3-4 hour solution to their unsolvable intermittency problem:

Isn’t it beautiful? Windmill monstrosities occupy every square inch of the ridge, combined with acres of ugly and dangerous big boxes behind an equally ugly fence along the highway. What a view! Talk about visual pleasure!

This is what you get if you join Burnt EVs UK. It is a private group, but I highly recommend joining if they’ll have you. They cover the world and the full gamut of green energy nonsense. And, it’s just a fun site.

#BurntEVsUK #EVs #Scotland #Fire #LithiumBattery #BatteryFire #Rivian

Share