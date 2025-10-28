Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Tom Sash
5h

Many thanks for the links and resources.

StacheD also has continual coverage of battery fires, for examples:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TEb_MkhM_w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1ePIldquec

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyL_aGQVQYE

Below is one of the best informational videos I have viewed on the horrendous dangers of lithium batteries. The demonstration of the resultant fire from battery damage at 10.55 and the demonstration of the vapor cloud formation at 15:00 are amazing...you will never hear or see the battery advocate crowd highlight these dangers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIXTP-TgPEw

