The MGUY does an outstanding job in this 11-minute video explaining how the “Net Zero Mind Virus” has led to a collapse of the EV dream and will destroy the Western auto industry if all EV mandates are not reversed and soon. Fortunately, sanity is slowly returning but some nations (e.g., Australia) are slower than others.

Government is always the problem, not the solution…

#MGUY #CombustionCars #Climate #EVs #EVmandates #Australia #EVretreat

