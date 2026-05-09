John Robson revisits the terrible legacy of Paul Ehrlich, the bug scientist who was wrong about everything and a hero to bitter, angry environmentalists who, to paraphrase P.J. O’Rourke, have always believed there was just enough of them and too many of us. He also discusses the fading appeal of bugs as food and many other wonderful topics, noting throughout that it’s never wise to rely too strongly on “experts.”

Enjoy!

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