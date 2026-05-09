Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2h

If I were lost in the wilderness, I'd eat bugs to survive.

Otherwise, no thanks. (Unless they're fried and chocolat-covered.)

On a more serious note, population control is anti-Christian.

Right in the beginning, God said (commanded, actually) "Be fruitful and multiply".

And the Psalmist, in harmony with many other passages, said children are a blessing and reward from the Lord. Psalm 127:3, for example.

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