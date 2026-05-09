Bugs, Population Control, and Experts Who Promote Both Because There Is Just Enough of Them and Way Too Many of Us
John Robson revisits the terrible legacy of Paul Ehrlich, the bug scientist who was wrong about everything and a hero to bitter, angry environmentalists who, to paraphrase P.J. O’Rourke, have always believed there was just enough of them and too many of us. He also discusses the fading appeal of bugs as food and many other wonderful topics, noting throughout that it’s never wise to rely too strongly on “experts.”
Enjoy!
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If I were lost in the wilderness, I'd eat bugs to survive.
Otherwise, no thanks. (Unless they're fried and chocolat-covered.)
On a more serious note, population control is anti-Christian.
Right in the beginning, God said (commanded, actually) "Be fruitful and multiply".
And the Psalmist, in harmony with many other passages, said children are a blessing and reward from the Lord. Psalm 127:3, for example.