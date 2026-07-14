Konstantin Kisin is one of the two fellows who act as interviewers on the very popular Triggernometry podcast from the UK, where absolute energy insanity prevails at the moment. He recently did an outstanding 8-minute video on the subject of that insanity and his commentary is applicable to every Western nation bedeviled by climate narratives that just don’t jive with the facts:

Enjoy!

#UK #KonstantinKisin #NetZero #GreenVirtueSignaling #Triggernometry #Climate #HeatWave #AirConditioning #Britain

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