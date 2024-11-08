BRICS, the coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (along with a smattering of other smaller nations, including Iran) held a Summit last month and issued a statement that tells us three extremely important things. First, is the fact these nations are not our friends, although they aren’t necessarily enemies in every case either. Secondly, they have put their own national interests first and they know how to co-opt the West’s talking points. Finally, climate policy has been an absolute disaster for the West, which has largely viewed it as a grifting opportunity.

Russia chairs BRICS for 2024 and the Summit was held in Kazan, which is the capital of the Republic ofTatarstan in Western Russia.

Here are some excerpts that serve to explain my observations:

We note the emergence of new centres of power, policy decision-making and economic growth, which can pave the way for a more equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order… Bearing in mind the need to adapt the current architecture of international relations to better reflect the contemporary realities, we reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and upholding the international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in the international system, in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all as well as cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality…

We reiterate that the objectives, principles and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement, including its principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) in the light of different national circumstances, must be honoured. We condemn unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of climate and environmental concerns and reiterate our commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues. We will strengthen cooperation on a whole range of solutions and technologies that contribute to the reduction and removal of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs). We also note the role of carbon sinks in absorbing GHGs and mitigating climate change, whilst also highlighting the importance of adaptation and stressing the need for the adequate provision of the means of implementation, namely financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building. We recall that the UNFCCC, including the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) sessions, is the primary and legitimate international forum to discuss the issue of climate change in all its dimensions. We are deeply concerned with attempts to link security with the climate change agenda… We welcome the UAE Consensus achieved at COP28, including the decision entitled “Outcome of the first global stocktake”, and the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience. We express commitment to a successful COP29 in Azerbaijan, with an expectation of strong outcomes on climate finance to developing countries, as a critical enabler for delivering on the current and future nationally determined actions and ambitions in mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage… We express serious concern over exponential spread and proliferation of disinformation, misinformation, including propagating false narratives and fake news, as well as hate speech especially on digital platforms fueling radicalization and conflicts. While reaffirming commitment to sovereignty of States we emphasize the importance of information integrity and ensuring free flow of and public access to accurate fact-based information, including the freedom of opinion and expression as well as digital and media literacy in order to allow for meaningful connectivity, in accordance with applicable national and international law… We reaffirm our determination to foster free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable international energy trade and investment environment and agree to deepen technological cooperation. We stress the necessity for resilient global supply chains and stable, predictable energy demand in order to provide universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy sources as well as to ensure national, global and regional energy security. In this regard, we also strongly condemn all terrorist attacks against critical cross-border energy infrastructure and call for an open and unbiased approach to investigating such incidents. We reiterate the need to take into account national circumstances, including climate and natural conditions, the structure of national economy and energy mix as well as the specific circumstances of those developing countries whose economies heavily depend on income or consumption of fossil fuels and related energy-intensive products to achieve just energy transitions. We believe that the efficient use of all energy sources is critical for just energy transitions towards more flexible, resilient and sustainable energy systems and in this regard we uphold the principle of technological neutrality, i.e. using all available fuels, energy sources and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which includes, but is not limited to fossil fuels with abatement and removal technologies, biofuels, natural gas and LPG, hydrogen and its derivatives, including ammonia, nuclear and renewable power, etc. We call for allocating adequate, predictable and accessible finance from developed to developing countries for the just energy transitions… We recognise the important role of carbon markets as one of the drivers of climate action, and encourage enhancing cooperation and sharing experiences in this field. We oppose unilateral measures introduced under the pretext of climate and environmental concerns and reiterate our commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues… We underscore the critical need for active climate adaptation projects, moving beyond research and forecasting to the implementation of practical solutions, advancing renewable energy, sustainable financing, low-emission technologies, and sustainable development investments, while highlighting the importance of collective action and international cooperation to address the adverse impacts of climate change and ensure inclusive, equitable climate initiatives. Having significant deposits of a wide range of mineral resources, including critical, we commend the outcomes of the First Meeting of the Heads of Geological Services of the BRICS countries and acknowledge joint effort to launch the BRICS Geological Platform as the first step of practical collaboration in the field of geology and rational development of mineral resources.

These folks, including some dictators who are most definitely our enemies, know exactly what the West is doing in exploiting talk of a ‘climate crisis’ for grifting purposes. And, they aren’t impressed with our phony moralizing and show us they can do the very same thing. They are also eager to join the West in advocating for the eradication of free speech rights because they’re mostly all already doing censorship on massive scales. But, they aren’t going to give up their sovereignty or their rights to use fossil fuels. They’ll do the happy talk but that’s as far as it goes and they want our money to do what little they will actually do in the name of the climate.

Everything about this statement, in short, demonstrates what a disaster Western climate policy has been. We sold our souls to climate corporatism. The BRICS leaders know it and they're exploiting us in every respect.

#BRICS #Brazil #Russia #India #China #SouthAfrica