The MGUY exposes the idiocy of the EU’s EV mandates how they are destroying the European auto industry, as China eats its lunch.

As usual, ordinary men and women lose their jobs as unelected government bureaucrats play with their lives to green virtue signal! Disgusting! Get rid of the EU. Get rid of the UN. Get rid of all globalist institutions trying to substitute their judgment for free markets!

Photo By Laserlicht - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109805922

#MGUY #EVs #Climate #AutoSupplyChain #EVmandates #China #Germany #Bosch #EU

