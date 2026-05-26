Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
2h

Feudalistic capitalism?

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3m

C40 arup leeds report. Search it. Read the pretty charts in chapter 6 on automobiles.

Plotted. Arup builds put our smart cognitive cities.

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