The MGUY, in this excellent 11-minute video, exposes a huge problem with carmakers, especially of the European sort, who imagine their mission is to lord it over their customers by making them rent features and then punishing them for not using their own vehicle as hoped by the company. BMW is on a path apparently laid out by KLaus Schwab and the other elites at the World Economic Forum who like to tell opthers to own nothing and be happy:

The MGUY is absolutely correct. One cannot hate BMW enough for this attitude. So ridiculously European!

#MGUY #BMW #Rent #WEF #Hybrids #Punishment #Threats

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