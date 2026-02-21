Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

This exposes many of the repeat offending NGOs and brash, ugly, anti-American Ideologues. Let us not forget the more subtle, gentleman like (but just as wrong and misguided) assaults on fossil fuels. Such as my state Legislature and including my Senator from S.C. that have passed Net-Zero Carbon laws that remain on the books to force the electricity generating utilities in the state to exit coal. Example: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess124_2021-2022/bills/3194.htm

An excerpt from the IRP: "As required by S.C. Code Ann. §58-37-40(A)(4)(c), Santee Cooper has evaluated a Net Zero CO2'...." Meanwhile electric bills are rising for citizens and electricity intensive industries like Century Aluminum and NUCOR production cost margins are squeezed due to rising costs that are caused by Legislation. Few people realize this. The few, I estimate to be 3%. Sadly, we need to admit, Al Gore, the WEF, the UN and Democrats have done a very effective job of indoctrinating the voters. We that understand energy and electricity generation have got to figure out a way to reach the MSM and the public. Thank you Tom Shepstone for doing your part! I will keep doing my best too!

