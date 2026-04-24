Doug Sheridan reports on how one Blue State is committing energy suicide by incentivizing the removal of energy infrastructure to a Red State:

The Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune writes, the owner of two-thirds of a massive natural-gas-fired power plant in Will County, Illinois is moving their part of the facility to Texas. Literally. As in, putting huge turbines on flatbed trucks and driving them south to friendlier climes.



Two-thirds of the capacity at the 1,350-MW Elwood Energy LLC facility now is being shut down thanks to Illinois’ landmark clean-energy law enacted in 2021. The sudden removal of that 900 MW of capacity could well drive up local electric bills that already have been rising.

Elwood Energy Power Station, Source: nGoogle Earth

The development should raise alarm bells in the state's capital, which already has heard warnings from experts that power capacity could fall short of what’s needed in Illinois within the next five years.



Under the 2021 statute in question, the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act, Elwood was required to stop operating by 2030. The law, one of Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature accomplishments, requires Illinois to phase out the burning of fossil fuels for electricity by 2045 and sets an earlier 2030 deadline for closing certain gas-fired plants.

Hull Street Energy, LLC Energy, of Bethesda, Maryland, early last year acquired six of the nine 150-MW gas turbines that have been running at Elwood. The equipment was valuable to Hull Street—but not if it stayed in Will County. The firm’s decision to move the turbines to Texas, where they will continue to operate, makes sense because there’s high demand even for older equipment like this. There’s a five–to seven-year wait to purchase new gas turbines.



Does any of this make any sense in a rational world? No, it doesn’t. But it is a sorry reminder of the unanticipated consequences that can and do occur when policymakers interfere in such heavy-handed ways in complex industries like power generation that they usually don’t understand.



With CEJA, the Pritzker administration bowed to the demands of environmentalists and imposed inflexible timelines on gas-fired plants that have proven critical to keeping the lights on in the Chicago area as old coal burners that once accounted for half the region’s capacity gradually retired. The industry warned Springfield five years ago that the 2030 deadline wasn’t realistic. The warnings went unheeded.



For its part, the governor’s office notes that Elwood wasn’t required to shutter for another three-plus years. “Operators ultimately make business decisions based on a range of factors,” a spokesperson tells us.



Our Take: Boom! Good on the movers and shakers at Hull Street that had the chutzpah to pull this off. We hope they make a killing and that more deals like it get done in the future— including for gas-fired generation assets being forced to settle for scraps on ERCOT after state politicians' drunk-fest of bad energy policy, all of which was done with lobbyists and land owners who wanted to pile on unreliable renewables onto the Texas grid at the expense of Texas residents.

My Take: Nothing could better indicate the insanity of Blue State politics, which puts a premium on pleasing big city elites and letting everyone else eat cake. Illinois is a completely corrupt state, now run by a fabulously wealthy member of the ruling gentry class and it shows.

#Illinois #Pritzker #BlueStates #Energy #NaturalGas #Electricity

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