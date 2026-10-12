Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 12

Net Zero ideologists are incapable of identifying ONE thing that is made by a wind turbine!

It’s obvious wind and solar only generate electricity, but Net Zero gurus are incapable of comprehending that wind and solar are totally incapable of making ANYTHING, i.e., any the more than 6,000 products in today’s materialistic society, or any of the transportation fuels demanded by planes, ships, trucks, and vehicles.

Electricity came about AFTER oil !!!

Today, we have 6 ways to generate electricity by coal, natural gas, hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar, but ALL the components such as wire, insulation, computers, etc., are MADE FROM fossil fuels,

Ridding the world of crude oil would eliminate electricity and we’re back to the 1800’s.

Remember, that the generation of electricity came about AFTER we discovered how to make products from raw crude oil via the oil derivatives extracted out of crude oil by those multi-billion-dollar refineries.

George Carlin shares in a 1-quick minute video, the results of ridding the world of fossil fuels, as that would Eliminate ALL electricity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIMdEJH3PkM

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 12

I passed this on to Christine Drazon. She's running for governor of Oregon. She's a solid candidate and actually has a chance to win in this extremely blue state! What a change that would be. Pray for her.

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