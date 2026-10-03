Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 3

Higher capital costs and subsidies are not capable of reducing costs. Only the mentally incompetent think added cost to existing infrastructure will reduce cost.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 3Edited

Thanks, Dr. David Wojick. California is the leader of this set of counterfactual energy policies that yield the highest residential retail electricity rates in the continental U.S. - and the greatest number of economically significant blackouts.

California's answer to the affordability problem is to enact "subsidy" programs which provide discounts for certain ratepayer classes while increasing rates for all the other ratepayers. Between 2021 and 2025, a pair of California subsidy policies cost most of the ratepayers $28 billion dollars. CGNP included the information in one of their CPUC filings. CGNP was not surprised that the CPUC bureaucrats dismissed our concerns.

CGNP's perspective is the CPUC's so-called subsidy programs are taxation policies enacted without legislative assent. We are also concerned with the bloated size of these taxes tucked into California power bills.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture