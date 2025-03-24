Francis Menton at The Manhattan Contrarian, an outstanding site for anyone who views climate change with a heavy dose of cynicism, has written an article about a place many of us affectionately call “Planet Ithaca.” Ithaca, New York, is the home of the Park Foundation, Tony Ingraffea and Bob Howarth as well as numerous others of the elitist bent.

Planet Ithaca is a dwarf planet in the universe of Upstate New York, and no one lives seems to have ever explored or cared about the rest of the universe. They live under the false premise they’re self-sufficient and entitled to rule what’s ever out there. Their dwarf planet is deep blue and green and that’s all that matters.

Menton captures all this in his article, but here’s the part especially appealing to me because it gets at the root of the fatal conceit of Planet Ithaca inhabitants who imagine their expertise in one thing enables to do anything; a conceit that inevitably on all such “experts.”

[W]hen it comes to talking the talk, Ithaca would appear to be at the forefront of the green energy transition. Back in June 2019, the Ithaca City Common Council unanimously adopted what they called the “Ithaca Green New Deal.” A few months later, in March 2020, the Ithaca Town Council, also unanimously, adopted their own “Green New Deal Resolution.” Although there are differences, the Town’s Resolution incorporated much of the language of the City’s Resolution word-for-word. Not to be caught standing still, the next year, 2021, the City of Ithaca went a step further and announced that it would electrify all of its 6000 buildings. They didn’t actually use the words “demonstration project,” but clearly the key elements were now in place. Should we check in on how it’s going? The short answer: It’s a complete joke. First, let’s take note of some of the official goals. From the City of Ithaca Green New Deal resolution: RESOLVED, That the City of Ithaca adopts a goal to meet the electricity needs of City government operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025. . . . RESOLVED, That the City of Ithaca hereby adopts a goal of achieving a carbon neutral city by 2030. . . . RESOLVED, That the City of Ithaca endorses the following actions to achieve these goals: Create a climate action plan (CAP) in 2020 to provide details on how to achieve the Ithaca Green New Deal, and update the CAP regularly. . . . And then there’s this, not found (at least today) on the City of Ithaca’s website, but reported on January 29, 2025 at the website of WSKG, the Ithaca PBS affiliate: In 2021, the small city of Ithaca announced it would electrify all of its 6,000 buildings. And how exactly was Ithaca going to electrify 6000 buildings within a few short years? [Ithaca planned to achieve building electrification] with the help of one key partner: a technology company called BlocPower, whose then-CEO Donnel Baird said the company would make the mass electrification process fast and affordable. “There’s a lot of expensive engineering and financial and workforce development costs,” Baird told Ithaca’s common council in 2021, after it approved the mass electrification plan. “Our job is to remove all of that friction.”

OK, those were the goals. Now for the progress toward achieving them. If you go to the website of the City of Ithaca today, everything seems great: Ithaca is leading the world. On June 5th, 2019, the City of Ithaca Common Council unanimously adopted the Ithaca Green New Deal resolution, a government-led commitment to community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030 that focuses on addressing historical inequities, economic inequality, and social justice. Two years after the resolution was signed, Ithaca established itself as a world-leader in climate mitigation planning and continues to pave the path forward as a blueprint for other cities across the U.S. and the globe. But how about some actual facts on the ground. Let’s start with that building electrification thing. From that same January 25 WSKG piece: [I]n recent months, BlocPower has quietly deserted its electrification and workforce training programs in Ithaca and several other cities, according to municipal leaders and organizations that worked with BlocPower. . . . In Ithaca, BlocPower ended its collaboration with the city after completing the electrification of only 10 buildings, according to Ithaca’s current sustainability director, Rebecca Evans. Last November, the company furloughed its Ithaca staff members and ended all partnerships in the city, Evans said. 6000 buildings, 10, whatever… So… how about the big Climate Action Plan by which Ithaca will instruct the ignorant world how to get to carbon neutrality? Here’s another piece from WSKG, this one from several months ago (October 2024) reporting on recent revisions to the Plan. Excerpt: The [Green New Deal] resolution . . . charged city staff with creating a formal climate action plan that would outline how the city would achieve those goals. Ithaca's sustainability director, Rebecca Evans, wrote in a post on LinkedIn last month that she recently decided to scrap the version of that plan she had been working on. The decision, she said in an interview with WSKG, does not change the goals of the Green New Deal, but instead reframes the city’s approach of how it will achieve its commitments. Evans said that rather than prioritizing reducing emissions, the new plan will prioritize helping residents adapt to living in a warming world, while also working towards the city’s emissions-reduction goals. That could include providing residents with better access to social services, like housing and job training, and improving the city's emergency response and electricity reliability. Got it — They’ve given up on reducing emissions. And how about the City’s promise to get 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025? Are they really doing that right now? I can’t find a recent report, but there’s this from back in December 2011: Beginning in January [2012], the City of Ithaca will purchase 100% of its electricity consumption from renewable sources. Under a new agreement with Integrys Energy Services of New York, Inc., Ithaca will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) certified by Green-e Energy for all of its electricity. Aha! It’s the magic of “Renewable Energy Certificates.” Apparently, those make it possible to get your electricity from wind turbines and solar panels on completely calm nights. If you are willing to believe it. Al Gore would be proud. In short, everything about Ithaca’s Green New Deal is either a scam, or has been quietly abandoned, or both.

All this reminds me of a story i wrote several years about the Park Foundation, which is allied with the Rockefeller gang and funded every conceivable effort to block fracking in New York, but when then moved their to a brand new headquarters in a gas-heated building:

Park Foundation Headquarters on Planet Ithaca

Planet Ithaca inhabitants, you see, are about all demonstrating how they feel. Beyond this there is nothing whatsoever. It’s just dark empty space.

