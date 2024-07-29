Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Real journalism in the U.S. is dead. You know that, right? Once objective and venerable publications like the New York Times, Washington Post, and other mainstream media publications are now nothing more than the public relations arm of the Democrat Party. Their “reporters” don’t report, they spin. They lie. They obfuscate.

A case in point is an article by the Bloomberg news service. Kamala Harris is on record (on video) saying she is in favor of a full-on, 100% ban on all fracking in the country. Not just fracking on government land (which was Joementia’s position), but a ban for everyone everywhere. Republicans are now reminding people of her statements and position on this issue, so Bloomberg is covering for Ms. Harris.

The following article opens by admitting Harris has publicly stated she is in favor of a ban on fracking and then immediately focuses on Republicans and how they are reminding folks of her previous statements as if that’s somehow illicit and unseemly on the part of Republicans. It’s distasteful like they’re talking about someone’s unfortunate flatulence condition.

The implication is that Republicans really should not be bringing this up (they’re just so gauche). And oh, by the way, Trump will undo all of the good work done by Biden-Harris when it comes to energy. He’s such a monster.

As a 2019 presidential candidate, Kamala Harris pledged to ban fracking. Now Republicans are betting her opposition to the drilling technique will hurt her at the polls. In tweets and campaign memos, Republican are resurfacing Harris’ previous anti-fracking stance to paint her as out of touch with voters in politically important states such as Pennsylvania. “Kamala Harris is even more extreme than Joe Biden – She wants to ban fracking and kill countless jobs in states like PA for American workers,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X. A Harris spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but her campaign released a statement Wednesday highlighting Trump’s entreaties for $1 billion in donations from the oil industry, adding the move threatens to “sacrifice good paying jobs” that are driving an American energy and manufacturing boom. “Under the Biden-Harris administration, America is more energy independent than ever,” said Harris for President spokesperson Joseph Costello. “Trump promises to dismantle all this progress and sell out America’s future for his own personal gain.” During her brief primary run, Harris told a CNN town hall she opposed hydraulic fracturing, which involves pumping water, sand and chemicals underground to free oil and gas from dense rock formations, and has drawn vehement opposition from some green groups and progressive voters. “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said at the 2019 candidate climate forum. As California’s attorney general, Harris also sued the Obama administration over the approvals of fracking off her state’s coast. Harris later moderated her views after being selected as Biden’s running mate, with the campaign emphasizing new restrictions and regulations for the technique instead. There’s good reason fracking getting so much attention: Hydraulic fracturing is used to coax oil and gas out of roughly 95% of U.S. wells, according to government data. The extraction technique became a hot button issue during President Joe Biden’s 2020 run, who said on the campaign trail he supported a ban on fracking on federal land, but not nationwide. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is encouraging candidates to use her opposition to fracking as an example of her “extreme agenda,” according to a memo circulated a day after President Joe Biden announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection and would be backing Harris instead. A new ad by Dave McCormick, who is running to unseat Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey did just that, highlighting a clip of Harris’ remarks in support of banning fracking along with support of the Green New Deal and other policies. At the same time, Harris’ previous climate positions could help galvanize the Democratic party, driving turnout among younger progressive voters, said Mike Mikus, a Democratic political consultant. “These attacks don’t move voters, but what they do is motivate a lot of Democrats and environmentalists who want to address climate change,” Mikus said in an interview. “It motivates them to get involved and contribute.” Still, Harris’ previous climate positions may not be “ideal proxies for her future choices,” ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based consulting firm wrote in a note to clients. “We still do not expect Harris to propose significant changes to Biden’s energy agenda between now and the election,” the firm wrote. While the Trump campaign “seems likely to revisit Harris’ anti-fracking past, we think she has strong incentives to project a more balanced stance.”*

Notice what this Bloomberg article does and does not say. It does not say that Harris has changed her position and now supports or would be tolerant of fracking. She still wants to completely ban fracking, which would essentially shut down oil and gas drilling across the country. It would be energy Armageddon.

What the article DOES say is that she has a problem in trying to cover up her statements and true feelings on the topic. It says she should ignore the topic until election day (i.e., cover up her position) because it’s so unpopular. It also says her position will energize a few wacko leftists who already would have voted for her anyway.

The fact that Bloomberg, which is a subdivision of and mouthpiece for the left wing of the Democrat Party, is publishing this kind of propaganda is proof of just how terrified they are of this issue and of Harris’ position on it. She can’t run away from it. She owns it. She wants a fracking ban everywhere — on public and private land. So, mainstream media rushes to cover for her.

