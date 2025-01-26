Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

The article from Bloomberg’s Green Daily, “Trump’s Climate Whiplash, came with the subtitle, “President Donald Trump’s nonstop stream of executive orders this week and what they mean for US climate progress.” The article follows verbatim given Trump’s immediate unmasking of climate alarm and reset from forced energy transformation. “Trump’s Week One ended with a heap of [seven] climate rollbacks,” Bloomberg Green began.

President Donald Trump wasted no time in laying the groundwork for a sweeping anti-climate agenda, signing a series of executive orders just hours after being sworn into office that seek to unravel former President Joe Biden’s policies and double down on fossil fuel extraction. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. That was just the beginning. The rest of the week brought even more executive orders, vows to shrink or dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency and more. “It is all happening very fast,” says Michael Burger, executive director of Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law. The dizzying pace of announcements gives the impression that the nation’s entire climate landscape has changed in less than a week, even when that’s not entirely true, explains Burger. While much has indeed happened, he says, “lots of these things are not actually doing what they sound like they’re doing — they’re telling others to look into things and come back with a plan to pursue a broad policy.” Ultimately, whether or not most things take effect and then stay in place will likely be determined in the courts. Here’s a quick overview of some of the most notable climate-related actions so far:

Paris Agreement Exit In one of Trump’s first acts, he signed an order directing the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the deal that nearly 200 countries signed to rein in greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic warming. Trump did this the last time he was in office too, and no other country followed. It will take at least a year for the move to become official. Environmental leaders have decried the withdrawal, which could give other blocs and nations, especially China, more leverage in global climate talks. Trump also revoked the US International Climate Finance plan, which had directed billions to help other countries respond to climate impacts.

