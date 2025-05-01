Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister, has admitted it: the climate scam hasn’t worked. It has worked, of course, to advance leftist power ambitions and fill the pockets of corporatists with cash, but that can’t go on unless there are some real accomplishments and there are none. Blair, of course, is part of the problem. He wants to double down on the scam, but give it a new coat of green paint. He recognizes that, absent some actual progress, the whole thing is about to end up in the trash can of history. So, he’s confessing…

Blair has his own think tank, called — surprise, surprise — the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and it’s just put out a report stating the following (emphasis added):

Despite the past 15 years seeing an explosion in renewable energy and despite electric vehicles becoming the fastest-growing sector of the vehicle market, with China leading the way in both, production of fossil fuels and demand for them has risen, not fallen, and is set to rise further up to 2030. Leaving aside oil and gas, in 2024 China initiated construction on 95 gigawatts of new coal-fired energy, which is almost as much as the total current energy output from coal of all of Europe put together. Meanwhile, India recently announced they had reached the milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in a single year. Airline travel is set to double over the next 20 years. By 2050, urbanisation is expected to drive a 40 per cent increase in demand for steel and a 50 per cent increase in demand for cement – core inputs to development, but materials with a significant emissions footprint. Africa – at present responsible for just 4 per cent of global emissions – will see its population double in the next thirty years. This growth will demand energy, infrastructure and resources.

And though action by the developed world is still vital, by 2030 almost two-thirds of global emissions will come from China, India and South-East Asia. Yet the global financial flows for renewable energy in the developing world have fallen and not risen in the past few years. These are the inconvenient facts, which mean that any strategy based on either “phasing out” fossil fuels in the short term or limiting consumption is a strategy doomed to fail. It is important to be clear where this argument leads. None of this invalidates the inconvenient truth that the climate is changing, and to our detriment – or that this is one of the fundamental challenges of our time. Nor does it mean we shouldn’t continue to deploy renewable energy, which is both necessary and cost effective. But it does mean we need to alter where we put our focus and resources. We need to recognise that without turning some of the emerging technologies into financially viable options, the world will choose the cheapest option. This applies to everything from nuclear fusion to sustainable aviation fuel, to green steel and low-emissions cement. We should put carbon capture – directly removing carbon as well as capturing it at source – at the centre of the battle. At present, carbon capture is not commercially viable despite being technologically feasible – but policy, finance and innovation would change this. The disdain for this technology in favour of the purist solution of stopping fossil-fuel production is totally misguided. Nature-based solutions – principally afforestation – are the easiest way to capture carbon, but there is no comprehensive plan as to how to encourage them or invest in them. (Though these do not offer a permanent solution, especially as floods, fires and pests, all exacerbated by warming, can turn forests from carbon sinks into carbon sources.) Nuclear power is going to be an essential part of the answer. The confusion of this with nuclear weapons and consequently the irrational fear of it, intensified by hyperbolic campaigning, has led the world to an egregious policy error with many countries turning their back on it from the 1980s onwards, when embracing it would have significantly changed the trajectory of global emissions. The new generation of small modular reactors offers hope for the renaissance of nuclear power, but it needs integrating into nations’ energy policy.

Blair's suggestion renewables are cost-effective is laughable, of course, and if he imagines carbon capture is going to make a difference worth more than the bucket of warm spit, as John Vance Gardner said of our Vice-Presidency, he's dreaming. He is correct on nuclear, though, and his fundamental observation that fossil fuels are here to stay for the foreseeable future is a stunning admission given the fact he's apparently mentoring current Prime Minister Two-Tier Kier Starmer.

Perhaps Blair is trying to get Two-Tier to fire Ed Milliband, the wild-eyed UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, but still: is not a confession that Net Zero is a non-starter? Of course it is. It's more sign the climate scam is imploding, and it’s a big one.

