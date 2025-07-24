BlackRock Is Still Using Proxy Voting, Fund Policies, and Shareholder Actions to Punish Oil and Gas and Push Climate Grifting
By Jason Isaac of CEO/Founder of American Energy Institute.
This week, the American Energy Institute and Consumers’ Research released a new report titled “Behind the Smokescreen: BlackRock’s Hidden Boycott of Oil, Gas, Coal, and Cattle."
The findings are clear and well-documented. BlackRock is still using its proxy voting power, fund policies, and shareholder resolutions to penalize companies that don’t adopt climate policies far beyond what the law requires:
Voting against 127 directors for failing to toe the ESG line.
Pressuring companies into “science-based” net-zero targets that phase out fossil fuel use.
Supporting proposals that would devastate Texas agriculture and cattle.
Still divesting from thermal coal.
Still entangled in climate alliances—even while under investigation by the Texas Attorney General.
In 2021, I helped craft the model policy that became Senate Bill 13, which prohibits state contracts and investments with companies that boycott energy. The law is clear: any action that penalizes fossil fuel production is a violation of Texas law.
BlackRock should never have been removed from the state’s boycott list. Our report lays out why.
It’s time for the newly installed Acting Comptroller to correct this mistake—and for Texas lawmakers to ask the tough questions for which the public deserves answers.
Editor's Note: The following is the heart of the report:
LEGAL STANDARD:
Texas Government Code Chapter 809 prohibits state entities from contracting with or investing in financial companies that engage in an energy boycott. The statute defines an energy boycott as any action that:
Penalizes, inflicts economic harm on, or limits commercial relations with a company because it engages in exploration, production, utilization, transportation, sale, or manufacturing of fossil fuel-based energy; and
Is based on the company’s failure to commit or pledge to meet environmental standards beyond applicable federal and state law. (Tex. Gov’t Code §809.001)
The Comptroller is required to prepare and maintain a list of financial companies engaged in such conduct (Tex. Gov’t Code §809.051).
ANALYSIS:
BlackRock’s Exit from Climate Alliances Is Not Dispositive
While BlackRock’s departure from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative was cited as proof it had abandoned discriminatory practices, BlackRock itself publicly stated that this departure “doesn’t change how we manage portfolios.”
Moreover, BlackRock did not exit Climate Action 100+ entirely—it merely transferred participation to BlackRock International, an international affiliate continuing the same agenda. The firm also remains a member of Ceres, the North American network advancing Climate Action 100+’s objectives. BlackRock also boasts that it is “represented in the Principals Group of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.”
Regardless, Texas law does not depend on whether a company belongs to climate alliances. It is focused on whether the company takes any action to penalize lawful fossil fuel activities.
Reduction in Certain Activities Does Not Exempt Ongoing Conduct
The former Comptroller cited BlackRock’s reduction in the number of funds excluding fossil fuels and a “shift away” from blanket policies. However, the statute’s standard is not whether the volume of such conduct has declined. Rather, it is whether any action remains that penalizes or limits fossil fuel companies.
Indeed, the former Comptroller’s own statement conceded that BlackRock continued to engage in these practices but was “hopeful” that they would further diminish, underscoring that discriminatory practices were ongoing at the time of removal.
Ongoing Pressure for Emissions Targets Not Required by Law
BlackRock’s proxy voting guidelines demand that companies adopt “short-, medium-, and long-term targets” for emissions reductions, which are described as “science-based” (BlackRock Guidelines, p.19).
This “science-based” standard aligns with the Net Zero 1.5°C agenda, requiring nearly complete fossil fuel phase-out by 2050. These demands are not required by any federal or Texas law.
Mandates for Climate Disclosures Beyond Legal Requirements
BlackRock demands climate disclosures modeled on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework (BlackRock Guidelines, p.18).
BlackRock threatens to vote against directors who fail to adopt these disclosures, which go beyond any requirements established by federal or state law.
The SEC’s attempt to formalize this disclosure regime was withdrawn after acknowledging it would cause “significant harm” to the economy.
Votes Against Directors for Climate Non-Compliance
BlackRock’s voting record shows that in 2024 alone it opposed 127 directors over climate issues (BlackRock Stewardship Report, p.77). These votes likely represent enforcement of demands that exceed legal mandates against companies engaged in lawful fossil fuel production or use, and they certainly must be investigated before BlackRock can be considered in compliance.
Support for Shareholder Resolutions Restricting Use of Fossil Fuels
BlackRock voted in favor of shareholder proposals that explicitly aimed to pressure companies to reduce fossil fuel use and adopt emissions targets far beyond any legal requirement:
Berkshire Hathaway: BlackRock supported a proposal requiring Berkshire Hathaway Energy to commit to reporting on its progress towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its electricity generation. In practice, this would mean phasing out all coal- and natural-gas-fired power plants.
Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Jack in the Box, and Wingstop: BlackRock voted for proposals demanding that each restaurant chain set company-wide “Scope 3” emissions reduction targets. Although the proposals varied, many cited McDonald’s net-zero plan as the benchmark example. Net-zero plans include cutting supply chain emissions, electrifying farm equipment, reducing use of nitrogen fertilizer, and significantly decreasing beef consumption (Cracker Barrel Proxy; Denny’s Proxy; Jack in the Box Proxy; Wingstop Proxy; Ceres Report).
These resolutions show that BlackRock continues to use its voting power to impose climate standards that go beyond any legal requirements on companies engaged in lawful activities.
Continued Divestment from Thermal Coal
BlackRock announced in 2020 it would divest from thermal coal producers deriving over 25% of revenue from thermal coal production and confirmed in 2022 that this policy remained in place.
Ongoing Texas Litigation
The Texas Attorney General has sued BlackRock, alleging collusion with other asset managers to restrict fossil fuel production through participation in climate alliances.
It’s a pretty compelling case, don't you think?
