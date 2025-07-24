By Jason Isaac of CEO/Founder of American Energy Institute.

This week, the American Energy Institute and Consumers’ Research released a new report titled “Behind the Smokescreen: BlackRock’s Hidden Boycott of Oil, Gas, Coal, and Cattle."

The findings are clear and well-documented. BlackRock is still using its proxy voting power, fund policies, and shareholder resolutions to penalize companies that don’t adopt climate policies far beyond what the law requires:

Voting against 127 directors for failing to toe the ESG line.

Pressuring companies into “science-based” net-zero targets that phase out fossil fuel use.

Supporting proposals that would devastate Texas agriculture and cattle.

Still divesting from thermal coal.

Still entangled in climate alliances—even while under investigation by the Texas Attorney General.

In 2021, I helped craft the model policy that became Senate Bill 13, which prohibits state contracts and investments with companies that boycott energy. The law is clear: any action that penalizes fossil fuel production is a violation of Texas law.

BlackRock should never have been removed from the state’s boycott list. Our report lays out why.

It’s time for the newly installed Acting Comptroller to correct this mistake—and for Texas lawmakers to ask the tough questions for which the public deserves answers.

