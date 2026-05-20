Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

At the May 6, 2026, Transmission Planning Advisory Subcommittee meeting, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) described an update to the 2025–2044 System & Resource Outlook (Outlook) and invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the planned analyses.

This post describes the comments I submitted related to recent Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) developments and last winter’s extreme weather. I also filed these comments to the Case 15-E-0302 and Case 22-M-0149 dockets.

Background

The NYISO is responsible for electric resource planning for New York State. The Comprehensive System Planning Process (CSPP) consists of four components: the Local Transmission Planning Process (LTPP), the Reliability Planning Process (RPP), the Economic Planning Process, and the Public Policy Transmission Planning Process. My particular interest is the RPP.

Last December a NYISO update on the CSPP that described the Reliability Planning Process. It is a two‑year process that starts in even years and has two components. The Reliability Needs Assessment (RNA) “evaluates the adequacy and security of the Bulk Power Transmission Facilities (BPTF)

over a seven-year Study Period (years four through ten of the next ten years) and identifies Reliability Needs defined as violations of Reliability Criteria” established by regulatory authorities. The System & Resource Outlook is performed in the years between RNA.s It includes the following:

20-year study of system and congestion

Identifies, ranks, and groups congested elements

Assesses the potential benefits of addressing the identified congestion

Provides information to developers and marketplace regarding future challenges in the New York power system

The current analysis covers 2025 to 2044, so it must consider the transition requirements of the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act).

RGGI

I recently published several articles describing RGGI issues that are relevant to the Outlook. In the first article, I provided background information on the impact of the April 29, 2026 RGGI statement that Virginia was rejoining the program.

In the days that followed, the futures market price of RGGI allowances nearly doubled, and the spot market cost also increased significantly. In response on May 8, the RGGI states issued a notice that they were monitoring the allowance market in response to a sharp increase in the secondary futures market price. This is relevant to the Outlook because it indicates that current and future allowance prices, allowance availability, and overall generating unit economics are far more volatile than in the past.

RGGI Allowance Availability Risk

My second article compared historical emissions to the current RGGI allowance cap trajectory. My analysis of RGGI emissions shows that the primary cause of historical emission reductions was fuel switching, and that RGGI emissions have leveled off since 2019, when opportunities for further fuel switching ended.

When I analyzed the 2023 RGGI investment proceeds report, I estimated that only about 8% of observed emission reductions could be attributed to RGGI‑funded projects.

Changes to federal policy, supply chain issues, retirement of key nuclear assets, rejection of new permits to build natural gas combined‑cycle units, and inflation coupled with load growth all indicate that significant near‑term reductions in RGGI emissions are unlikely.

The RGGI webpage describes the current allowance cap trajectory. The RGGI states developed the allowance cap trajectory so it would be consistent with state laws that require emissions to go to zero. As a result, the allowances allotted to the program decline by approximately 10.5 percent of the 2025 budget per year from 2027 through 2033.

To determine when the allowances will run out it is necessary to consider emissions, allowances held in the market and when allowances are added to the market. RGGI does not provide a report that describes the status of the allowance bank, so I had to develop my own estimate.

The projected trajectory of emissions and allowances is shown in Figure 2. It plots the quarterly emissions (green), allowance cap (dark blue), added allowances (light blue), and allowance balance (orange). For this analysis, I assumed emissions stay constant. I estimate that during the third quarter of 2032 there will be insufficient allowances for expected emissions.

Needless to say, the Outlook must account for the potential that generating units will have to shut down to comply with the RGGI regulations well before the Outlook end date of 2044.

Quarterly RGGI Allowance Balance, Emissions and Allowance Cap

RGGI Market Cost Adder

I was encouraged by electric system experts to write a post and submit comments about the two effects of RGGI allowance prices on customer supply costs: the direct cost of the allowances needed for each generating unit and the impact of the cost adder used by generating units in their bid prices. My third recent RGGI article estimated the impact of the cost adder relative to recent RGGI allowance price volatility.

The third article provides details so I will not describe the analysis details here. The impact on consumers is complicated and I did not understand the ramifications until now. When generating units bid to sell their power in daily auctions, they include the cost to purchase replacement RGGI allowances.

If the clearing price is set by a unit that must comply with RGGI, then the added cost of RGGI allowances is included. The problem for consumers is that every generating unit gets paid the clearing price. That means facilities with no RGGI compliance obligations still get paid as if they did. As a result, they garner windfall profits at the public’s expense.

When allowance costs were low this effect was relatively small, but allowance costs increase when there is uncertainty (like adding Virginia to the program) or there is a scarcity of allowances (like will happen with the unrealistic allowance cap trajectory). Costs are no longer low and will only go higher. I estimated the effect of the NYISO market clearing-price adder that is passed through to ratepayers in a range of scenarios that represent possible adder costs.

Prior to this personal revelation, I was under the impression that the cost to consumers was only the cost of allowances consumed, which in 2025 was about 708 million dollars. My analysis found that if every fossil unit in New York were a modern state-of-the-art combined-cycle unit then the market costs would add $1.16 billion to consumer bills.

Using average 2025 heat‑input‑weighted data for New York RGGI units, the estimated statewide cost impact is $2.26 billion. I believe that the true cost is closer to this estimate, which is nearly three times the direct cost of purchasing allowances alone

It gets worse because the windfall profits do not accrue just to New York generators. All imported electricity delivered to New York is affected by RGGI costs. Imported electricity from outside New York has the same perverse outcome: embedded RGGI costs paid in the exporting state are included in the prices paid by New York consumers. My analysis does not include these costs, so I am underestimating the impact of RGGI costs.

When the RGGI announcement that Virginia was going to rejoin the program was made, there was a price spike that approximately doubled the cost of RGGI futures. If futures prices are a good indicator of future allowance prices and that projection is realized, then all of these cost estimates would roughly double.

There is another impact. The allowances proceeds available for investments are much less than the cost to consumers due to the electric market impact. In 2025 there were 20,902,887 New York adjusted allowances available and at an average cost of $22.09 that means that $461,797,031 was raised that can be invested for RGGI program objectives.

These results show that the RGGI revenue collections available to reduce emissions and mitigate cost impacts are much less than what ratepayers are paying for the RGGI program. For all the talk of mitigating impacts to low- and middle-income consumers with RGGI proceeds these results show that regressive RGGI electric market prices likely exceed the benefits of those investments.

This is relevant to the NYISO and Outlook analyses because affordability must be a consideration. I recommend that NYISO develop refined estimates of the electric market impacts to ratepayers caused by RGGI allowance prices, especially the potential for much higher prices due to market scarcity as the existing allowance bank declines.

I suspect that the models the NYISO use could track all the market costs. Given the impact of these effects on consumer costs, I requested that NYISO report on the annual and peak market clearing price impacts of RGGI.

2026 Extreme Winter Weather

My comments on the Outlook addressed weather impacts. My primary meteorological concern is reliability planning related to weather-dependent generating resources. I recently published a blog post that showed that last winter’s extreme weather proved that dispatchable emissions-free resources (DEFR) are necessary to achieve net-zero in New York. The Winter 2025-2026 Cold Weather Operations presentation by the NYISO is an excellent summary of the conditions observed.

In 2023, Judith Curry and I prepared a white paper titled “Historical Weather and Climate Extremes for New York“. We noted that there is substantial variability in seasonal temperatures and occurrence of temperature extremes on interannual, decadal, and multidecadal time scales.

We also pointed out that the most recent 5-year period used in many NYISO planning analyses does not capture the most extreme temperature events that have been observed in the historical records. We also noted that the possible worst-case scenario could be a 15-day period from January 20 to February 3, 1961,

I recommend that this winter’s January 23–February 9, 2026 weather observations be included in Outlook analyses because the upper‑air pattern was similar to that of the 1961 event. Including this winter’s event data will capture an extreme temperature event that is necessary to incorporate the impact of weather extremes as wind and solar resources increase.

For example, I considered proposals to replace peaking units with renewables and storage for last winter’s cold snap. Using the liquid‑fuel generation during the event as a proxy for peaking units, I showed that oil‑fired units supplied roughly 2 million MWh over the episode while total renewable energy production was only 469,308 MWh.

The scale of firm backup currently needed is much larger than what can be stored in batteries, meaning that oil-fired peaking units cannot be retired until DEFR backup is available.

My recommendations stated that the Outlook should address timing for DEFR support. Given that we do not yet know what DEFR resources will be commercially available before 2044, I believe that the Outlook should emphasize the importance of DEFR to the Climate Act’s Public Service Law 66‑P Renewable Energy Program. That program mandates renewable resources which, in my view, cannot fully achieve reliability objectives without including DEFR.

Discussion

There is an affordability crisis in New York.

As of December 2024, over 1.3 million New York households were behind on their energy bills by sixty days or more, collectively owing more than $1.8 billion.

In response to the New York State Public Service Commission notice soliciting comments regarding a petition for a hearing to suspend or temporarily modify the Renewable Energy Program, I demonstrated that the increase in the number of accounts in arrears from 2019 (before enactment of the CLCPA) to 2025 is statistically significant for statewide totals and for four of the ten utilities.

In that light the unacknowledged RGGI electric market costs must be reconsidered.

My analysis exposes fatal flaws in RGGI. A billion dollars in added consumer costs due to an arbitrary accounting decision that gives most generators windfall profits can no longer be ignored. Those costs are not part of the “dividend” benefits that only accrue when allowances are sold at auction. The fact that the market costs far exceed the auction revenues means that RGGI is simply a regressive tax.

Another unavoidable implication is now clear. The presumption that a binding cap can ensure emission reductions is false. RGGI emissions have been essentially constant since 2019 despite massive investments. There should be no expectation that the factors causing emission reductions to stall will suddenly reverse so that emissions begin to match the allowance cap reduction trajectory.

The RGGI states must either modify the cap trajectory or accept that affected generating plants will stop producing power to comply with their rules.

Conclusion

I submitted comments on the NYISO Resource Outlook program because these recent events should be considered in long-range resource assessments. In my opinion, the NYISO has avoided explicit policy recommendations for too long.

The potential that RGGI requirements will shut down power plants in less than seven years should spur a clear statement that the rule must be changed. The longer there are no changes, the longer higher costs should be expected due to shrinking allowance availability.

The Outlook is an opportunity to hold policymakers accountable.

#RGGI #Virginia #Climate #Caiazza #Affordability #Emissions #Allowances #Reliability #PowerPlants

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 650 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

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