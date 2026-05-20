Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
24m

Great work Roger. You have uncovered quite a scam with the RGGI program. Seems like considerable wishful thinking went into its design and implementation.

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