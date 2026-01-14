The following 8-minute video completely exposes the Net Zero fiasco taking place in the UK, as the British nation chronicled and ultimately saved by Winston Churchill, slowly descends into the quicksand of oblivion:

Miliband is a madman, of course, but the interview notes the madness didn’t start with him, but rather earlier “Conservative” governments, who foolishly bought into the whole scheme for the sake of the grifting opportunities. Now, the zealot Miliband, driven by a cultish set of beliefs, is taking the UK straight into unrecoverable bankruptcy by pursuing a Net Zero transition that will cost 4.5 trillion pounds, which is nearly twice the nation’s entire Gross Domestic Product. The costs amount to over $6 trillion in U.S.dollars, which is simply shocking.

Miliband’s madness is simply the worst case, but Australia, Europe, and Canada are all on the same path to destruction, with only very minor pullbacks to date. They will all have to bandon Net Zero, of course, just as the U.S. has, effectively, done under Trump, but the damage has set them all back in ways that will take decades to reverse. The same is true with blue states in America. This is the cost of surrendering politics to elitists, globalists, and ideologues, all of whom are really grifters after the rewards of money and power that should have remained with the people.

#UK #NetZero #EVs #Miliband #Britain #EnergyTransition

Share