Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

David Gelles of the New York Times tried to put the best face on it, but climate philanthropist Bill Gates ($122 billion) is getting more realistic about climate change and related public policies.

“Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Will Not Lead to Humanity’s Demise’” the headline reads, subtitled “… Microsoft co-founder warned against climate alarmism and appears to have shifted some of his views about climate change.”

In addition to dialing back alarmism, Geller reports, Gates’ memo “called for redirecting efforts toward improving lives in the developing world.”

Alex Epstein, take a bow. Common-sense is rising to the top. Alarmism is a nonstarter with the public.[1] Climate policy cannot affect global climate for decades, if ever. Adaptation must step in where “mitigation” has failed.

The alarmists are alarmed by Gates’s rethink. Geller continued:

Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, said Mr. Gates was setting up a false dichotomy “usually propagated by climate skeptics” that pits efforts to tackle climate change against foreign aid for the poor. “Despite his efforts to make clear that he takes climate change seriously, his words are bound to be misused by those who would like nothing more than to destroy efforts to deal with climate change,” Dr. Oppenheimer said in an email.

Gates’s reset is geared toward the impending COP30, the annual climate confab held by the United Nations. Gates does not plan to attend the two-week meeting in Brazil, scheduled for November 6–21.

Gates has already gotten out of the climate policy business, as previously reported by Geller and Theodore Schleifer in the Times:

Breakthrough Energy, an umbrella organization funded by Bill Gates that works on a sprawling range of climate issues, announced deep cuts to its operations…. Dozens of staff members were cut, including Breakthrough Energy’s unit in Europe, its team in the United States working on public policy issues and most of its employees working on partnerships with other climate organizations…

The news for the Climate Industrial Complex gets bleaker by the day. Government subsidies to uneconomic energies are ending, and doomism has proven ineffective with the voting public.

Common sense in on the ascent. As Gates stated in his recent memo:

[1] “David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy, said Mr. Gates could be trying to reposition the debate around climate change during a highly political moment when Republicans are overtly hostile toward efforts to address the issue…. Politics aside, Mr. Callahan said Mr. Gates’s change in messaging was in line with studies that have shown that alarmist rhetoric about climate change is not the most effective way to motivate people to take action. The result of a lot of research is that it’s much better to lean into the optimism than the pessimism, Mr. Callahan said.”

Editor’s Note: Michael Mann isn’t happy:

