Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Invenergy announced last Wednesday that it is surrendering offshore wind leases in New Jersey, New York, California, and Maine, pivoting instead to natural gas and geothermal projects.

Under a settlement with the Justice and Interior Departments, the Chicago-based developer will receive a $765 million partial refund (money it paid the government for the leases) and will invest in gas-fired plants in Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, as well as Western geothermal projects. Big Wind is out, natgas is in! Wow, what a change.

The Invenergy deal marks the second major wind exit, following TotalEnergies’ $795 million cancellation deal.

Invenergy’s stalled Leading Light project, purportedly slated to power one million homes with wind from offshore Ocean County, faced supply chain problems and repeated delays. Coastal opponents praised the deal; the green-grifting wind alliance declined comment, preferring to cry in their beer instead.

The developers of a long-delayed offshore wind farm in New Jersey said Wednesday they are giving up their ocean-floor leases here and in three other states and will invest in natural gas and geothermal projects instead. The announcement by Invenergy marked the second major offshore wind project to switch gears, abandoning wind power in favor of fossil fuels and the recoupment of at least some of its money. In March, President Donald Trump’s administration reached a deal with Paris-based TotalEnergies to pay the company $795 million in exchange for the cancellation of its Attentive Energy wind project off New York. Attorneys general from seven states are suing to try to overturn that deal. In November, Chicago-based Invenergy said it would not move forward with its Leading Light wind project about 42 miles off Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island in Ocean County. Wednesday’s announcement gave the company at least a partial way out of a costly, stalled investment. The company said it negotiated a settlement with the U.S. Departments of Justice and the Interior to end its offshore wind leases in New Jersey, New York, California and Maine, receive a partial refund of $765 million from money previously paid to the government, and invest in natural gas-fired projects in Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, and geothermal power generation projects in the Western U.S. “At a time of unprecedented energy demand, Invenergy is focused on delivering reliable, affordable energy for our customers and supporting disciplined investment at scale,” said Daniel Runyan, Invenergy’s senior vice president for development. “That is why Invenergy, with our affiliates and on behalf of our various stakeholders, will deploy additional capital into projects that can be delivered on a commercially reasonable timeline and meet customer demand while continuing to evaluate opportunities as market conditions evolve.” The New Jersey Offshore Wind Alliance declined to comment.

Robin Shaffer, president of the Ocean City-based Protect Our Coast NJ, hailed the agreement. “We hope the funds spent on offshore wind lease areas will be returned to the companies, as these portions of the Outer Continental Shelf should never have been leased for offshore wind development in the first place,” he said. “The strength of this arrangement is that participating energy companies commit to investing at least an equivalent amount in other sectors of the U.S. energy industry. “Major energy corporations are increasingly seeking to exit offshore wind development worldwide,” Shaffer said. “Without substantial government subsidies and highly favorable power purchase agreements approved by state utility regulators, offshore wind projects have struggled to generate even modest returns.” Just two days ago, New Jersey and nine other states announced plans for a post-Trump era when offshore wind might once again be politically and economically feasible, making plans for an offshore electricity transmission grid up and down the East Coast. Leading Light would have been one of the largest offshore wind projects off New Jersey, designed to power 1 million homes with 100 turbines. But it quickly ran into supply chain problems involving the acquisition of turbine blades, and repeatedly asked New Jersey regulators to pause the project. Two such delays were granted, but rather than press forward with a third, Invenergy announced in November it “does not see a path forward ” for the project. It still held the offshore ocean floor leases, however. The Trump administration has zeroed in on those in its negotiations with offshore wind companies trying to get them to switch to fossil fuel projects. Atlantic Shores, which scrapped its own offshore wind project in New Jersey a year ago, still has offshore leases, as do several other firms who won them during auctions but have yet to commence projects on them. Invenergy said its deal “will bring more megawatts to the grid and advance projects that can move forward today. These projects are expected to create hundreds of American jobs, reinforce grid reliability, and strengthen energy security on an accelerated timeline.”

#Invenergy #MDN #NewJersey #OffshoreWind #NaturalGas #AtlanticShores #BigWind

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