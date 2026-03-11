Doug Sheridan just put up a great article about Big Tech’s shaping of the energy narrative to their own benefit at the expense of the rest of us:

The FT writes, the Middle East war had bolstered the case for investment in clean energy sources and battery storage, Microsoft said, as nations rushed to secure oil and gas supplies.



Microsoft's global VP for energy Bobby Hollis, responsible for buying power for the tech group worldwide, said the oil and gas price surge had underscored the need for renewable energy in power supply as protection from volatile fuel costs.

"Wind and solar as, as part of that mix, is a huge benefit from the standpoint of price stability, because once you install it you have more certainty around what that actual cost profile looks like," he told the FT.



“Fuel flexibility is always important, whether it's a time of conflict or whether it's a time of fuel scarcity, or changes in the fuel marketplace," Hollis added. That's not a revolutionary idea." Hollis, who previously worked at Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy and Apple, said the lesson had been learnt from Russia's war on Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis in 2022.



Sam Reynolds, a specialist in LNG and Asia's energy sectors at green think-tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), said that the "commodity market shocks completely undermine the case for LNG as an affordable, reliable ʻtransition fuel', particularly for emerging markets."

Our Take 1: Price stability is but on one metric that corporations should be looking at. The bigger ones are average price over time and ability to provide 24/7 power in a dispatchable fashion. Renewables + batteries can't come close to what gas-fired generation can offer from that standpoint.



Our Take 2: With respect to Hollis, renewables are specifically *not* flexible. For example, name a time when a company would ever turn away zero margin renewable production. We can't think of a single time that would happen, save a maybe a company attempting to pair renewables with batteries (that same battery-enabled flexibility, by the way, is available to all kinds energy sources, not just renewables.) Where's the flexibility in that?



Our Take 3: Big Tech is back at it again, wanting the world to believe that because they are willing to back green policy, they deserve to be treated with kid gloves when it comes to their rapid expansion of energy consumption in pursuit of profits. In the end, their support for bad energy policy will harm the public far more than it will aid in their reputations or profits. They should be held accountable for the damage to the energy system they seem hellbent on contributing to.

My Take: Big Tech is too smart to believe what Microsoft’s Bobby Hollis says. He knows full well that subsidized solar and wind are no solution to his needs, although he would love taxpayers and other ratepayers to pay for some of his electricity. He’s simply uttering sweet nothings to cover for the fact that he knows he must depend upon natural gas or nuclear and will soon have to rely on coal as well — whatever he can get — and solar and wind, contrary to being an asset, are a threat to the energy reliability he simply must have. Big Tech is simply posturing, and it’s disgusting.

#Microsoft #Coal #NaturalGas #BobbyHollis #GreenEnergy #DougSheridan #Electricity #BigTech

Share