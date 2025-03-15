Yes, necessity is the mother of invention, but it’s also the father of practicality. JoNova does a beautiful job of explaining:

When your back is against the wall, you are forced to make tough choices, and choosing means dropping all the pretense and doing what must be done. Green energy was a utopian fantasy spurred on by corporatist grifters and Lex Luthor wannabes, but it isn’t go to deliver the energy, or, more specifically, the energy reliability demanded by Big Tech with its voracious appetite for power. So, the latter has decided to kick Greenie to the curb and go for nuclear.

We all want more nuclear, so “Hurray!” But, we all also know it isn’t going to happen overnight. That means the full-throated embrace of natural gas is about to happen as well. Indeed, there are signs already, and the sudden open-mindedness regarding the Constitution Pipeline to New York and New England is surely one of them. Also, Entergy’s $1.9 billion plan for two gas-fired plants (2,260 MW total) in East Texas is directly linked to Meta’s new data center. One plant is already permitted, with the other being fast-tracked for 2027, according to Grok.

And, although some readers will disagree or hope it doesn’t happen, coal will get another shot, too, simply because it’s cheap and can be stored easily. PJM Interconnection, in fact, is pushing a $5.2 billion plan to keep coal plants online in West Virginia and Maryland to serve data centers.

Coal, natural gas, and nuclear have kicked green energy to the curb!

Yes, necessity is the father of practicality. Big Tech will not be denied power, and political leaders will not be denied the benefits of attracting data centers to their jurisdictions. Nuclear, natural gas, and coal will all help power AI.

