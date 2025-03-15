Big Tech Kicks Big Green to the Curb, Embraces Nuclear As the New Squeeze and Will Soon Go for Natural Gas and Even Coal As Well
Yes, necessity is the mother of invention, but it’s also the father of practicality. JoNova does a beautiful job of explaining:
Renewables are so over
Just like that — the renewables bubble went phht.
After twenty years of hailing wind and solar, suddenly the world’s tech giants are cheering for nuclear power. Worse — they don’t even mention the words carbon, low emissions or CO2. The new buzzwords are “safe, clean and firm“. They talk about needing energy “round the clock”, and they talk about “energy resilience” — but they don’t say nuclear is “low emissions”. It’s like they want everyone to forget their activism. Did someone say something about climate change?
Meta, Amazon, and Google have flipped like a school of barracuda. Five minutes ago, life on Earth depended on achieving Net-Zero with fleets of wind farms in the sunset, now, they just want energy and lots of it. The big tech fish and their friends have signed a Large Energy Users Pledge admitting that the demand for energy is rising rapidly, that nuclear should triple by 2050 and that large energy users depend on the availability of abundant cheap energy (Small energy users too, Mr Bezos-Zuckerburg-Pichai.) The closest they come to hinting at the ghost of renewables is when they say they want energy that’s not dependent on “the weather, the season, or the geographical location”.
There’s no “Sorry we got it wrong”. There’s no apology for hectoring us, censoring us, or wasting billions of dollars. It’s just Mr Don’t-Look-Over-Here telling us what most engineers knew for 30 years. This is the billionaire club asking the taxpayers to build them more nuclear plants.
Signatories include Siemens Energy, which suffered a 36% share price fall 18 months ago when it admitted it was losing billions trying to maintain wind turbines.
It’s the perfect storm. Just as renewable investments wallow in their failures, the AI race is escalating, and it needs monster data, which means monster energy. As we saw in Texas the new grid entrants are asking for a whole gigawatt of capacity each, and peak demand is expected to rise by a wild 75% in the next five years.
Less than a year ago Microsoft was making the “biggest ever renewable energy agreement” but now it’s resurrecting the old Three Mile Island nuclear plant.
And of course, Donald Trump is in the WhiteHouse, so the subsidies are gone and the mood has changed. Indeed, it’s almost like the Tech Giants are afraid to mention “climate change” too much lest it annoy the new President, or remind all their shareholders how much money they wasted.
Other governments need to adjust their policies at speed. Run, don’t walk…
When your back is against the wall, you are forced to make tough choices, and choosing means dropping all the pretense and doing what must be done. Green energy was a utopian fantasy spurred on by corporatist grifters and Lex Luthor wannabes, but it isn’t go to deliver the energy, or, more specifically, the energy reliability demanded by Big Tech with its voracious appetite for power. So, the latter has decided to kick Greenie to the curb and go for nuclear.
We all want more nuclear, so “Hurray!” But, we all also know it isn’t going to happen overnight. That means the full-throated embrace of natural gas is about to happen as well. Indeed, there are signs already, and the sudden open-mindedness regarding the Constitution Pipeline to New York and New England is surely one of them. Also, Entergy’s $1.9 billion plan for two gas-fired plants (2,260 MW total) in East Texas is directly linked to Meta’s new data center. One plant is already permitted, with the other being fast-tracked for 2027, according to Grok.
And, although some readers will disagree or hope it doesn’t happen, coal will get another shot, too, simply because it’s cheap and can be stored easily. PJM Interconnection, in fact, is pushing a $5.2 billion plan to keep coal plants online in West Virginia and Maryland to serve data centers.
Yes, necessity is the father of practicality. Big Tech will not be denied power, and political leaders will not be denied the benefits of attracting data centers to their jurisdictions. Nuclear, natural gas, and coal will all help power AI.
One thing Trump can do to help is to totally devastate the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. By far the biggest obstacle to nuclear energy adoption is the hostile, cumbersome, and incredibly slow paper pushing caused in large part by NRC bureaucrats. Their job should be to enable, not obstruct, building new nuclear power plants. I trained for the nuclear industry as an undergraduate. Thank God I ended up working in the oil industry instead. This should be an easy target!
It is still a bet that AI will find such widespread use, and that the data used will not be tainted or false. Who stands as the guardian? Deep Seek AI proves the lack of thought given to this by using “filtering” of data by CCP. Hopefully the investment in energy will prove to have value after the big tech giants crash.