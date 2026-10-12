Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

The radical green groups trying to ban new Marcellus/Utica drilling in Pennsylvania through the back door haven’t gone away. They push shale well “setbacks” out to as much as a mile. Last week, a coalition led by the Clean Air Council and Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) marked the two-year anniversary of its rulemaking petition and pushed in Harrisburg, calling on the Shapiro administration to act.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) still plans to deliver its recommendation to the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) by the end of this year. The antis are making noise. We need to make more.

Quick Refresher: What They Want

A “setback” is the minimum distance a shale well must be from something else, like a house, a school, or a stream. Right now, Pennsylvania law says 500 feet from buildings.

The petition, filed Oct. 22, 2024, wants the state to change that to:

3,281 feet from any building and any drinking water well

5,280 feet (one full mile) from schools, daycares, and hospitals

750 feet from any surface water (streams, ponds, lakes)

Fun fact: 3,281 feet is exactly 1,000 meters (one kilometer). So the “science” behind that number appears to be… the metric system.

Here’s why those numbers matter. A setback isn’t a line; it’s a circle. A 500-foot circle around a house covers about 18 acres. A 3,281-foot circle covers about 776 acres, roughly 43 times more ground. A one-mile circle around a school covers more than 2,000 acres. Draw those circles around every home, school, water well, and creek in rural Pennsylvania and see how much land is left. Spoiler: almost none. As we’ve said before, it would block new shale drilling in an estimated 95-99% of the state. It’s a ban wearing a disguise.

How We Got Here

October 2024: Petition filed with the EQB.

April 2025: EQB tabled it by a 16-3 vote after industry groups, including the Marcellus Shale Coalition and PA Chamber, weighed in.

December 2025: EQB reversed course and accepted it “for study.”

March 2026: DEP told the EQB it would make a recommendation by year-end.

April 2026: DEP’s Kurt Klapkowski said the agency was putting “significant” effort into reviewing the 42 “studies” the antis submitted. He also admitted the year-end goal was “probably optimistic.”

October 7, 2026: The antis turned up the heat.

The Latest Push

The groups behind the “Protective Buffers PA” campaign used the anniversary to lean on Gov. Josh Shapiro. Those groups are the Clean Air Council, EIP, Earthworks, FracTracker Alliance, the Environmental Health Project, PennEnvironment, PennFuture, and Protect PT.

Editor’s Note: These groups are largely funded by the Heinz Endowments (the Heinz family) and the William Penn Foundation (the Haas family), and other rich private tax-exempt elitist NGOs that have been attacking coal, oil, and gas for two decades, while masquerading as charities and promoting green energy grifts and other special interests. Yet, what are coal, oil, and gas companies to challenge their apparent abuse of tax-exemption? All we hear are crickets.

They’re now tying setbacks to the data center boom, warning that AI data centers mean more gas demand and more drilling. One speaker, from a group called Protect Burgettstown, said the quiet part out loud: “We do not want data centers.” She doesn’t want fracking near homes, schools, or daycares either.

And they’re organized. Their website urges supporters to:

text the governor’s office

send virtual postcards that will be hand-delivered to Shapiro’s office this fall

lobby local officials and pass local ordinances (Cecil Township in Washington County already adopted a 2,500-foot setback, which Range Resources is fighting)

“Tell your story” about living near a well pad

PA Environment Digest gives a full account of yesterday’s event.

MDN’s Take

Don’t let the “study” phase fool you. These groups are not sitting around waiting politely for the DEP. They’re texting the governor, mailing postcards, packing township meetings, and recruiting “storytellers.” Meanwhile, too many folks on our side assume this is so crazy it could never happen. Remember: the EQB tabled this thing 16-3, and eight months later accepted it anyway.

Also remember who’s in charge. As Attorney General, Josh Shapiro released a 2020 grand jury report that recommended 2,500-foot setbacks. He knows this issue, and he’s running for re-election next month.

So who loses if this passes? Landowners, first and foremost. A mile-wide no-drill circle around a school doesn’t just stop a well pad. It locks up the gas under every farm inside that circle. That’s a taking of mineral rights without a dime of compensation. Royalty checks that would have paid property taxes, college tuition, and retirement would be gone. Drillers, service companies, pipeline operators, the local diner: everybody downstream takes the hit.

Here’s what you can do:

Call or write Gov. Shapiro’s office.

Contact your state representative and senator.

Tell the DEP and the EQB members (their names are public) what a de facto drilling ban would cost you and your family.

If you’re a landowner, tell your story. The antis have theirs, and yours is just as real.

If you’re a township supervisor, speak up.

The left hasn’t given up. Neither should we. Make noise!

Sources:

See also:

#Pennsylvania #Appalachia #MarcellusShale #UticaShale #DEP #EQB #Heinz #Haas #WilliamPennFoundation #NGOs

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