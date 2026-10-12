Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
Oct 12

The opponents to American energy, in my view are anti-American. I saw a meme on LinkedIn by Mars Lewis that captures similar thoughts in one picture that shows the Iranian leader as a supporter of Democrats in the U.S. Sadly, that also applies to many NGOs in the U.S. They are anti-American. Worse yet, they have Billions of tax sheltered funds to use against the best interests of America.

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