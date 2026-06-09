Bloomberg reports the following great news, namely that NGOs pushing the climate grifting agenda are backing off some, apparrently in fear of Trump:

A climate fund founded by Jeff Bezos in the single largest philanthropic pledge to fight global warming is lagging far behind its spending goals. Officials at the Bezos Earth Fund said they remain committed to disbursing $10 billion by 2030. With four years left on the timeline, however, only 28% of the promised funds have been allocated so far. That leaves more than $7 billion, suggesting the need for a surge in grantmaking under Chief Executive Officer Tom Taylor, who took over leadership last year after running Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa division. Yet spending by the Earth Fund dropped to $183 million in 2025 before ticking up to at least $400 million this year, according to fund officials…

Slow spending by one of the deepest-pocketed climate philanthropies comes at a challenging moment. Efforts to counteract global warming with public programs and charitable giving have come under scrutiny and attack by the Trump administration, which has dismantled many clean-energy incentives and environmental regulations. The pivot has upended several initiatives supported by the Earth Fund shortly after its founding in 2020…

There’s been tumult across the relatively small climate philanthropy sector, with some big donors pulling back. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, run by Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is winding down its climate portfolio, according to a spokesperson for the organization. Renowned climate investor and donor Bill Gates has trimmed staff at Breakthrough Energy, his climate organization, while pulling back on advocacy work and halting some investments. Breakthrough officials didn’t respond to requests for comment… Climate giving has never exceeded about 2% of total philanthropy and may be in decline, said Randall Kempner, executive director of the Climate Philanthropy Catalyst Coalition. “It is certainly a less hospitable environment for climate philanthropy today than it was prior to Trump’s election,” he said. To avoid clashing with the Trump administration, some donors are avoiding areas like environmental justice or fossil fuel phaseouts. Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly threatened to revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofits he dislikes, vowed to block funding for groups deemed to undermine the national interest and to investigate progressive philanthropist George Soros. “The bark has been bigger than the bite thus far,” said Kempner, “but there’s fear out there.”

What could be better? Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has made it clear he knows exactly what’s going on with tax-exempt NGOs and that he intends to do something to stop the abuse. It’s about time. Bessent is exactly the leader to do it!

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

#Bloomberg #Bezos #Climate #BillGates #Trump #NGOs #Bessent

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