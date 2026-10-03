Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 3

Once again Terrific Tom, this article shows how to use FOIL, which I had never heard of before !! I just sent this to my group so they could see that we may have another way to stop our Retard Governor of Virginia, from wanting to do 300,000 acres of new solar sites.Plus the subsidies are gone, due to the OBB.Every way we can find to stop this climate con BS, is another avenue to go down the road to stopping this ! Your work helps all of us .

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
Oct 3

Nextera, Blackrock, Vangaurd and State Street should ashamed of themselves, slaughtering thousands (if not millions) of eagles, bats, song birds, whales, dolphins, crustaceans etc for cold hard cash. Disgusting, and all for plant food = photosynthesis. Absurd and yet the "science" continues ......!

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