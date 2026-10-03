Alexandra Fasulo, in this less-than-3-minute looped video, shows again exactly how to fight Big Green Grifters:

If you go here you can find some of the documents submitted to the state for the Brusselville Solar Project and exactly what Alexandra is talking about. Here is an example of a ludicrously redacted document from the submission:

What is the point of a “Significant Landscape Features” map if it cannot be viewed? Are there unique wildlife habitats such as a rattlesnake den or eagle nesting areas? If so, why should these be hidden, given that development is proposed? There is no good answer to that question.

I asked Perplexity to tell me more about the project and got this:

Brusselville Solar, LLC is almost certainly a NextEra Energy Resources project company. No filing I found states that outright, but several of the company’s own state filings point to NextEra. The legal shell: Where it was formed: It’s a Delaware LLC, formed July 12, 2024, and registered in New York as a foreign LLC on November 12, 2024 (NY DOS ID 7463675). Its New York service-of-process address is Corporation Service Company, 80 State Street, Albany. That’s a commercial agent, and the record lists no officers or principal office. (This comes from the NY Department of State entity database. I couldn’t give you a direct link because the result page is session-based, and the Bizapedia page you linked was behind a bot check.)

The project: A 170 MW solar project with 20 MW of battery storage in the Towns of Byron and Stafford, Genesee County, covering about 2,506 leased acres. It’s in the NYISO queue as C24-202 and is in the pre-application stage at the state siting office, Matter 26-00534.documents.dps.ny+1

Lawyers: Sam Laniado and Zachary Perdek of Read and Laniado, LLP in Albany, according to the docket’s party list. Why it points to NextEra: Copies to NextEra: The company’s cover letters to the PSC copy Lindsay Quillen of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. Examples are the April 16, 2026 bird-study cover letter and the March 19 report cover letter. The maps themselves: The maps in the Wildlife Site Characterization Report were made by the consultant TRC (Clifton Park). Their footer shows a file path under “\PROJECTS\NEXTERA\719743_BRUSSELVILLE_SOLAR” and lists “NEER” (NextEra Energy Resources) as a data source. The neighbor next door: NextEra already owns the 280 MW Excelsior Energy Center in Byron through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, per NYSERDA. NextEra uses the same structure for its other New York projects.nyserda.ny This is strong circumstantial evidence, not a sworn ownership statement. You’ll likely get a formal one when the full Article VIII application is filed, since applications usually describe the applicant and its parent. One more thing on the docket: the American Land Rescue Fund (through attorney Amy Lavine) filed a records request for the company’s redacted wildlife filings. The state ordered the redactions lifted, and on October 1, 2026 the PSC Secretary denied the company’s appeal. The unredacted versions were due by October 8.

Perplexity also retrieved the following map showing how gigantic this project really is:

Finally, note that the largest holder of NextEra stock (8.96% as of June 30, 2026, according to Yahoo Finance) is BlackRock, followed by Vanguard and State Street. What more do we need to know?

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #ElectricGrid #AlexandraFasulo #Brusselville #NextEra #Grifters #ORES

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