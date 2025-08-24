The following excellent commentary is excerpted from an article posted st Both of These Things Are True:

An extinction burst is the whirlwind of a behavior an organism will demonstrate after the reinforcement for that behavior stops. For example: A lab rat that’s been receiving pellets by pressing on a lever will press furiously at the lever when the pellets suddenly stop coming. And then it will go bite and kick the lever and go berserk. If you’ve ever seen a toddler throw a fit when their screen time ends, you’ve witnessed an extinction burst. Well, The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition is throwing its own tantrum.

Big Green Grifter lobbyist having a tantrum

Media outlets and policy wonks are spinning a tale: The Big Beautiful Bill will jack up prices. That’s not wrong. But here’s what they’re not saying: Energy prices were already climbing—thanks to poorly coordinated climate mandates, a lagging grid, and reliability issues. We can expect this kind of misdirection repeatedly in the months ahead, as The Myth becomes more exposed and tattered. But The Myth won’t go away on its own. When politics shift, as they always do, The Myth will have a new foothold. That is, unless we take full advantage of The Moment and provide the leadership that makes The Myth forever irrelevant. Seize the day Here’s what you can do now to put a stake in The Myth and embrace your leadership position in The Moment: Don’t overreact to the overreaction. Energy prices fluctuate. Reliability and affordability concerns were already reaching a boiling point. The narrative is shifting because The Myth is dying—and no one wants to admit they were wrong. Name it…carefully. There are a lot of audiences with whom we don’t have any credibility—so it’s not going to be particularly effective for us to run around yelling, “Extinction burst!” However, the problem-solvers want to get out of the mess The Myth left them, so it’s reasonable to lay out the particulars of the perfect storm that has gotten us to higher energy prices and obstacles to building more energy infrastructure. Stake out the high road. When energy prices rise, the blame game will begin. The Trump administration will be a target—but so will you. Continue to articulate a durable strategy that includes clear commitment to growing energy resources, pragmatic decarbonization, energy reliability, and cost control. That’s how you inoculate your company.

I’m not so sure the One Big Beautiful Bill will, by itself, raise electricity prices, but they are clearly going to go up for some time because it will take years to fully squash the Big Green Grift. Texas is the problem in a nutshell. Politicians and climate scammers have been on the take for decades now.

They’re addicted, and getting them fully off the drugs will be extraordinarily difficult, even as energy security disasters are staring them directly in the face. And, the Climate Industrial Complex is already engaged in lying campaigns about how rejecting ‘free’ solar and wind will inevitably raise prices when it’s exactly the opposite.

The advice offered above makes perfect sense as the antidote to this lying. It’s especially important to understand the opposition’s dilemma, to be able to explain what’s happening to decision-makers in government and industry. Grok offers some additional use advice with a relevant example:

Example: Citizens or businesses accustomed to tax breaks or subsidies (e.g., for renewable energy) may ramp up applications, lobbying, or public complaints when the subsidies are phased out, hoping to reinstate them. This burst might include legal challenges or media campaigns before acceptance of the new policy.

Counteracting Strategies : Transparent Communication : Publicly explain the policy change and its rationale to reduce uncertainty and resistance. Alternative Incentives : Offer new benefits, like grants for innovation or streamlined regulations, to redirect efforts toward compliant behaviors. Gradual Phase-Out : Taper subsidies over time (e.g., reduce percentages annually) to ease the transition and minimize bursts. Engage Stakeholders : Involve affected groups in planning the transition to gain buy-in and reduce reactive behaviors.



General Counteracting Principles Across Contexts

Anticipate Resistance : Plan for bursts by forecasting which groups or behaviors will react strongly to change.

Stay Firm but Supportive : Avoid reinstating old rewards during bursts, but provide support (e.g., training, communication) to ease the transition.

Track and Adapt: Use data (e.g., sales metrics, productivity reports, or complaint volumes) to monitor bursts and adjust strategies if they persist.

Once again, this is good advice. We are currently in the tantrum phase of the green energy extinction burst now. We need to stay focused on the hard data demonstrating how unaffordable, to say nothing of unreliable, that green energy truly is.

Hat Tip: Roger Caiazza

