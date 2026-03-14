Barclays is a British big bank headquartered in London, England, and is one of the oldest and largest banks in the world, with roots tracing back to 1690. It is one of the world’s larger banks and, heretofore, it has supported the UK goal of transitioning to net zero by 2050.

But, whoa!

Barclays is know saying something quite different and sensible in a report titled “Transition Realism: Financing Energy Systems That Work.”

Interestingly, the front cover depicts one of those “solar power towers” such as promoted here, but, of course, we know what’s happened to Ivanpah, don’t we? It seems Barclays may be saying “we’re done with that s…” doesn’t it? I’d say so based on this Executive Summary (emphasis added):

A gap is emerging between the rhetoric of climate objectives and the operational realities of current energy systems. So far, the debate has centred on goals and timelines; it now needs to focus on implementation. All stakeholders are also reassessing earlier expectations. The idea of a smooth transition, implying a near-frictionless shift from one global energy system to another, is being replaced by a more grounded view of the economic and security implications. This paper offers four principal insights:  Energy addition not substitution: Despite record renewable deployment, global fossil fuel consumption has never been higher. Driven by the unprecedented power demands of AI, the re-industrialisation of defence, and emerging market growth, we are stacking energy sources rather than substituting them. Any investment strategy predicated on rapid substitution is ignoring the data. Energy hierarchy not trilemma: When energy systems are under pressure, priorities become clear: security of supply comes first, followed by affordability, with sustainability addressed once the basics are assured. The energy trilemma is, in practice, a hierarchy - investment must reflect this real-world order to endure.  Alpha is now in the infrastructure: Value creation is now in the physical bottlenecks of the energy system. It is in underinvested energy infrastructure, in new mining and minerals capacity, and in the firming assets required to maintain system reliability.  Electrons and molecules will co-exist: Alongside electrification, natural gas remains integral to the global energy system, while low-carbon molecules, including ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, and e-SAF expand the decarbonisation toolkit for transport, industry, and long-duration energy storage.

The two big take-aways are:

Natural gas is king. Energy security and affordability come before undefinable “sustainability.”

May it ever be so. No more Ivanpah’s. No more mammothly subsidized green escapades. No more net zero fantasies. Just energy realism.

#Ivanpah #Barclays #NetZero #Subsidies #EnergySecurity #Affordability #Britain

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