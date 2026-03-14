Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

Politicians Preach Zero-Emissions Electricity BUT Enact Policies to Prevent It

With AI and data centers demanding a surge in continuous power, politicians have stymied nuclear-generated electricity.

Energy "REALITY":

• Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

• Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

While it sounds good . . .

Barclays has supported the net zero effort in the UK. Now they say tap the brakes as there is a gap between current implementation and reality. Who could have seen that coming? And that supply security is important. Well, the UK has been a bit slow in their thinking and recognition. Quick to destroy existing power delivery claiming victory for who knows what. Now there’s shortages popping up everywhere. Barclays has been a fine institution- in the past. In the future, we’ll they are slow to recognize tte insidious damage if net zero. Maybe the future under the current policies is nit too bright for organizations slow to cone to reality? And when it comes to your money - who are you going to trust?

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