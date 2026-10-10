Another day, another BESS fire, this time on Prince Edward Island and Stache offers the facts in this 5-minute video:
Green energy evangelists and solar grifters want to pretend this isn’t happening, which is why we keep sharing the examples!
#PrinceEdwardIsland #Solar #BESS #BatteryFires #StacheDTraining #BESSfires
When are the people that put these into use going to realize they need to install them differently to allow proper cooling, weather tight enclosure cabinets if outside, and have failure mode shutdown automatically invoked? Oh . . . Maybe never for self realization as that’s part of the zealotry of worship to batteries - they need to be forced into better planning and design. It just seems that none of these systems are subjected to a fit for purpose design review.