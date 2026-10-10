Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 10

When are the people that put these into use going to realize they need to install them differently to allow proper cooling, weather tight enclosure cabinets if outside, and have failure mode shutdown automatically invoked? Oh . . . Maybe never for self realization as that’s part of the zealotry of worship to batteries - they need to be forced into better planning and design. It just seems that none of these systems are subjected to a fit for purpose design review.

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