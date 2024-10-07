Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

As if banning gas cars and modifying the standards for natural gas stoves were not enough, furnaces, air conditioners, and even light bulbs are all being attacked by the Biden-Harris administration. Biden-Harris bureaucrats are continuing their meddling over many home appliances, with potentially negative consequences in both their quality and cost in the future.

Furnaces — A new regulation from the Department of Energy (DOE) will effectively ban the installation of new non-condensing gas furnaces by 2028. Homeowners needing to replace a non-condensing unit could face significant installation costs due to the different venting requirements of condensing gas furnaces, which often necessitate extensive renovations. Additionally, these furnaces may require a drain and pump to manage the water they produce. While the DOE estimates that these more complex installations could increase costs by around $867, some experts believe this figure underestimates the true expenses involved in transitioning from a non-condensing to a condensing model.

Water Heaters — A new DOE efficiency standard for electric water heaters will raise prices by an agency-estimated $953 in 2029. As with the furnace rule, DOE claims homeowners will earn back the higher up-front cost of these water heaters through energy savings. In reality, the rule will probably be a net money-loser for many homeowners, especially if the installation costs turn out to be higher than the agency’s estimates. Residential electricity prices have increased 20 percent since Biden took office and they are likely to increase further due to increasing demand from AI data centers and the Biden-Harris objective of electrifying everything.

Central Air Conditioners — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule requiring that all new central air conditioners manufactured after January 1, 2025, must use new agency-approved refrigerants deemed sufficiently climate-friendly. Manufacturers predict equipment price increases of 10 percent or higher — well into the hundreds of dollars. Installation costs could rise even more since the new refrigerants are classified as slightly flammable, necessitating additional safety measures, including the emplacement of leak detection equipment in the ductwork given the higher flammability of required refrigerants. These supposedly eco-friendly versions will become the only available option.

Dishwashers — DOE’s new dishwasher regulation will take effect in 2027. Dishwashers have already been badly overregulated. Due to multiple rounds of successively tighter rules requiring energy and water use limits, machines today take over two hours to clean a load of dishes, more than twice as long compared to models predating the government red tape. Some consumers report cycle times of over 3 hours. Cleaning performance and reliability have also suffered.

Light bulbs — The standard incandescent light bulb is on its way to oblivion due to past DOE efficiency regulations they do not meet. The more efficient light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs that have emerged as their main replacement are the target of an ultra-stringent new DOE rule. When it takes effect in 2028, the rule will knock most currently available LEDs off the market and boost the average price of the remaining ones from $2.98 to an estimated $5.68, an increase of $2.70 per bulb. Light quality may also be impacted.

Conclusion

The Biden-Harris Energy Department has rolled out over 100 energy efficiency regulations concerning appliances and household devices, asserting that these measures will combat climate change and reduce consumer expenses. However, if that were truly the case, market dynamics would have achieved similar outcomes without requiring federal intervention.

Historically, appliances meeting Energy Department standards have often underperformed and have higher costs. The latest regulations on furnaces, air conditioners, and light bulbs signal an acknowledgment from the administration that consumer purchase prices are set to rise. Although they promise savings on energy bills, this seems doubtful given their push for widespread electrification. As electricity demand grows, rates are likely to increase, with the costs for generating capacity and transmission being passed on to consumers.

With additional rules looming that could affect everything from ceiling fans to washing machines and refrigerators, the Biden-Harris administration is imposing a series of regulations that are raising appliance prices and compromising quality for homeowners.

The impact of the Biden-Harris climate agenda is increasingly evident in daily American life, despite the Paris Agreement signed by President Obama and President Biden lacking treaty status and congressional approval. After backlash over plans to ban gas stoves, one might expect the administration to ease its encroachment on people’s lives—but that would be a mistaken assumption.

