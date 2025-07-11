Bezos Takes A Bride, While Giving Us A Glimpse of the Green New World Our Elites Want for Themselves and Us
This may be the funniest and most insightful video the Canadian jester John Robson has yet done. He skewers Jeff Bezos’ ugly display of conspicuous consumption while giving us a picture of what these elitist climate cult members have in mind for us riffraff. Hint: it isn’t cake.
Enjoy!
