This may be the funniest and most insightful video the Canadian jester John Robson has yet done. He skewers Jeff Bezos’ ugly display of conspicuous consumption while giving us a picture of what these elitist climate cult members have in mind for us riffraff. Hint: it isn’t cake.

Enjoy!

