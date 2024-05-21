I noticed pronunciation was starting to becoming a fetish when Peter Jennings began spitting out the word Nicaruaga as if he was a 9th grade Spanish teacher, getting the roll of the tongue just right with a ‘I’m more cultured and smarter than you’ attitide. That tic has spread ever since. It’s now etiquette for elites. But, some names are forever prounced multiple ways.

Take Roosevelt, for example. Is it supposed to start with the sound of ‘rose’ or ‘roos’ as the spelling suggests? The family apparently claimed the former was correct, but what do they know? Many will still go with the latter, if for no other reason than that they rue the days our two progressive Presidents by that name took office.

And, then, there is Bezos. Is it ‘Bee-zos’ or ‘Bay-zos’ or something else? I couldn’t care less because neither properly describes who the current richest man on Earth really is. The only prounciation that seems right in his case is ‘Buy-sus.” I say that because the man is, on a grander scale than anyone else to date, buying all of us off.

Buying off everyone becomes a necessity in the minds of far too many of the wealthy for the simple reason that they fear others will resent their wealth and target them for abuse of one sort or another. The solution, in such wealthy minds, is to buy protection. If you own a yacht so big that a bridge has to be taken down and reassembled to get the mega-boat out to sea you can buy the silence of climateers and others who might otherwise be offended by such extravagant CO2 emiissions by donating billions to the climate causes of the would-be offendees.

Bezos thus becomes Buy-sus, with the accent on ‘buy’ and ‘sus’ prounounced as ‘zos,’ of course. It’s just part of the cost of owning a big boat, an age-old formula for keeping the commoners from scaling the walls and taking all your stuff, boats and all. There’s just one problem, though. The native serial protesters are starting to ask why he’s giving them all this money, as this left-wing Guardian article shows us and here are a few excerpts (emphasis added):

Late last month, the coronation of Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez as environmental royalty was complete. At Conservation International’s glitzy annual gala in New York, with Harrison Ford, Jacinda Ardern and Shailene Woodley looking on, the couple were given the global visionary award for the financial contribution of the Bezos Earth Fund to the natural world… Launched with a skeleton team in February 2020, the Bezos Earth Fund aims to give away $10bn (£7.9bn) of the Amazon founder’s $200bn personal fortune to combat the climate crisis and biodiversity loss by the end of the decade. So far, it has issued more than 230 grants worth $2bn, funding initiatives from AI environmental solutions to clean energy for disadvantaged communities. [Editor’s Note: Those grants have, for example, gone to various Rockefeller entities such as the NRDC and to the Energy Foundation, the latter being a promoter of solar energy largely financed by the family of hedgefunder Nat Simons.] In the process, the Bezos Earth Fund has become one of the most influential voices in the climate and biodiversity sector, with its fellows, advisers and directors a high-profile presence at international negotiations. Its ranks include the former UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith, the leading African environmentalist Wanjira Mathai, and the former Barack Obama adviser Paul Bodnar. Multimillion-dollar grants from the fund support dozens of leading NGOs and initiatives. But privately in the climate and biodiversity sector, the mood around the Bezos Earth Fund has turned to one of growing unease. Researchers, climate policy advisers and NGO staff voiced concerns about the level of influence the organisation holds over critical environmental institutions for halting climate change and biodiversity loss, many of which now count Bezos Earth Fund among their biggest funders. Some did not want to be named due to concerns about the consequences for their own funding… One climate policy expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says: “In the few years since it started distributing enormous amounts of money for climate change and conservation, Bezos Earth Fund has established influence over many major initiatives and their board members. “At this point, Bezos Earth Fund’s enormous presence in the climate and conservation space starts to look less philanthropical, and more like an attempt to take over the corporate governance system for its own interests and agenda.” Dr Stephan Singer, a senior global energy policy adviser with Climate Action Network International, says: “Philanthropic organisations like the Bezos Earth Fund are fundamentally important for civil society across the globe to fund interventions on key environmental and climate issues. But there are large problems on the political implications. “The projects of the Bezos fund do not address the key issues of the fundamental climate crisis we are facing – they are nice but unfortunately cosmetic.” …Many in the conservation and climate world say their concerns crystallised this year, when a bitter internal row erupted at the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), one of the world’s most important climate certification organisations. The SBTi, which received an $18m grant from Bezos in 2021, is the organisation responsible for assessing whether some of the world’s leading companies are decarbonising in line with the Paris agreement. In April, the SBTi board unexpectedly announced plans to allow companies to meet their climate targets with carbon offsets from the unregulated voluntary carbon market for indirect emissions. The move provoked internal fury. Staff and technical advisers said they were not consulted about the announcement and warned it could open the door to greenwashing… A month before the SBTi announcement, the Bezos Earth Fund had organised a two-day meeting in London, and on the agenda was the role of offsets in corporate claims. Leading figures from the offsetting industry were invited, many of whom have pushed for the SBTi to allow offsets to boost demand in the struggling sector. One projection estimates that if the SBTi change is allowed to go through, it would be worth at least $19bn to the voluntary carbon market. A number of sources interviewed by the Guardian raised concerns that the meeting had influenced the board’s decision. “It is hard not to see a link between the London meeting and the decision of the SBTi board meeting a few weeks later,” says Juliette de Grandpré, an SBTi technical advisory group member and climate policy expert with the NewClimate Institute. “It is fairly easy to reconstruct that the Bezos foundation funds many pro-carbon markets initiatives in the US.” …With many leading companies struggling to make good on ambitious net zero targets, supporters of carbon markets argue that allowing firms to buy offsets in the short term could help funnel billions of dollars to initiatives to protect rainforest, renewable energy and other decarbonisation schemes while benefiting biodiversity and local communities. Despite their claimed potential, there is widespread scientific evidence that offsetting schemes often do little to mitigate global heating and have increasingly become the focus of greenwashing crackdowns by regulators in the EU and the UK. A confidential draft of preliminary SBTi analysis seen by the Guardianfound that offsets are largely ineffective in their current form.

The critics are, of course, worried about the ‘greenwashing’ about which I couldn’t care less given my view the CO2 that I exhale and that grows the plants I eat is no problem for me or you. What I do notice, though, is the carbon off-sets that ‘Buy-sus’ likes a lot are investments for him in renewables and other “decarbonisation schemes.” They are, indeed, schemes; corporatist schemes that wealthy people such ‘Buy-sus’ will use to grab trillions from ratetpayers and taxpayers to become even wealthier.

If you don’t think that’s the objective, you didn’t notice the COVID debacle, which ‘Buy-sus’ pushed through his own newspaper, The Washington Post, shifted massive amounts of wealth from small retailers to himself. That’s how it works when you have undue influence, after all, and ‘Buy-sus’ has more of it than anyone. That’s why he still has that big boat, too. He bought both. He’s buying us and buying protection from us at the same time he’s selling us corporatist green energy scams.

