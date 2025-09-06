This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

New England Needs Natural Gas and Knows It

It’s fascinating to watch what's happening in New England as pipeline projects are starting to happen after a decade and a half of green virtue signaling and fractivism has stood in the way. Enbridge is moving ahead with confidence on a project that will help avoid Massachusetts's reliance on foreign LNG imports, and governors are mostly staying quiet as the industry throws out the requisite cover about how this will help the phony energy transition:

Eversource Energy is asking state regulators to approve a long-term natural gas supply contract that company officials say would cut costs for Massachusetts customers and reduce reliance on high-cost, imported liquefied natural gas delivered through the Everett Marine Terminal.

The company, which manages two natural gas utilities in Massachusetts — NSTAR Gas and Eversource Gas Company of Massachusetts — filed petitions with the Department of Public Utilities on Tuesday. The filings came the same day that Enbridge, the Canadian-based energy infrastructure firm that owns the Algonquin Gas Transmission Pipeline, announced it had reached a final investment decision to move ahead with a $300 million expansion of its pipeline system. That expansion is designed to deliver about 75 million cubic feet per day of additional natural gas to the U.S. Northeast once it is completed in 2029. Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the agreement would secure lower-cost and less carbon intensive domestic supply for customers in southeastern Massachusetts. "As part of our continued focus on affordability and reliability for customers, we’ve entered into a precedent agreement with Algonquin over a 10-year period to purchase additional natural gas supply from a proposed capacity expansion project," he said in a statement. Eversource estimates the supply shift would save Massachusetts customers about $400 million over the life of the agreement. "The commonwealth has charged us with evaluating alternatives to [Everett Marine Terminal], and this agreement will provide direct benefits to customers in the near-term as the clean energy transition continues to unfold and until new, large-scale renewable resources come online," Hinkle said.

Hat Tip: R.K.

What A Difference A President Makes!

This Labor Day reflection shows that leadership matters:

America is now producing nearly 13.5 million barrels of oil a day, the highest level in our nation’s history. That production doesn’t happen in some ivory tower or Washington think tank—it happens in oil fields, on rigs, and in refineries where American workers put in long hours to keep our nation fueled. Thanks to their work, the United States is the largest oil-producing country in the world, outpacing even Saudi Arabia and Russia. But it’s not just oil. The U.S. is also the world’s largest producer of natural gas liquids, critical fuels that heat our homes, power our factories, and keep energy affordable. Together, oil and natural gas account for more than 10 million American jobs and contribute nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. Those numbers aren’t just statistics—they represent livelihoods, small businesses, and communities that depend on a strong energy sector.

Contrast that with the policies from just a few short years ago. Labor Day 2022 came on the heels of massive inflation and record energy costs. Prices were high not because American workers weren’t willing to deliver, but because Washington was actively standing in the way. Permits delayed, pipelines blocked, and a green political agenda superseded paychecks and prices at the pump. Today, the change is obvious. With President Trump’s America First Energy policy, Washington is finally working with—not against—the men and women who power our nation. The results speak louder than any speech: lower prices for families, record production for workers, and a stronger America on the global stage. Energy dominance is no longer a campaign slogan—it’s happening in real time.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Neil Young: A Forever Crazy Climate Cultist Forbids Plastic Bottles at His Concerts But Not for the Reason You Might Think!

From a friend: “Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts played at Bethel Woods a couple weeks ago. I did not attend and will continue avoiding enriching him and similar Liberal lunatics. What you're probably not cognizant of is Neil's opening act, which was Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir. Concert goers were forbidden from entering with the plastic water bottles that are customarily allowed inside the venue. All water bottles had to be emptied into plastic Solo cups. Apparently, the good Reverend is such an unhinged climate lunatic it's become common practice for patrons to pelt the band and stage with water bottles during their performance...!!!”

A surprise opening act for Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts is preaching the gospel of climate change and anti-consumerism during this year’s Love Earth tour. The American leg of their tour started last week in Charlotte. Billy Talen sat at a picnic table near the Village at PNC’s Music Pavilion. His group, Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir, is the opening act for Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts’ Love Earth Tour. Young and the band have already started soundcheck on stage — Talen and his choir are up next. He may not really be in ministry, but tonight, he’s going to preach. “We try to get people to shout, ‘Earth-allelujah!’” he said. For a moment, he assumed the persona of Reverend Billy. “Somebody give me an Earth-allelujah here today. Earth-allelujah!” Talen, who’s in his mid-70s, has a mane of gray and white hair that streaks back from his face. He’s friendly — stopping to offer facts about Abraham Lincoln or Neil Young’s discography to passing workers. In particular, he was quick to point out that Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” was written in response to Young’s “Southern Man,” a song that references, among other things, the reparations owed to the families of the formerly enslaved. Talen is also passionate about the planet. He met Daryl Hannah, Young’s partner and a fellow environmental activist, while organizing against mountaintop removal coal mining in West Virginia. They later met again while protesting Monsanto, the agricultural goliath that invented the pesticide Roundup. “They asked us to open for them back in 2016,” Talen said.

Solar Ruining England’s Pastoral Landscape Due to Red Ed's Net Zero Obsession

The media is starting to notice: big subsidized intermittent solar also ruins landscapes:

Picturesque villages across the country are set to be surrounded by sprawling solar farms as green energy firms plot to seize record amounts of land for Labour’s Net Zero crusade. Until now, controversial solar farms have mainly been confined to smaller sites next to industrial parks, main roads, estuaries and remoter rural areas.

But an investigation by The Mail on Sunday has discovered that plans are in place to build large-scale solar farms right up to the boundaries of historic villages – in some cases even up to the fences of families’ back gardens. It comes as this newspaper can also reveal that solar energy companies have hatched a 62,500-acre takeover of England and Wales’s scenic landscapes since Labour took power in July last year.

The plans for 27 sprawling solar complexes, equivalent to an area the size of Birmingham, were lodged between July 2024 and this month, more than twice as many as the year before. One village under threat is West Wratting in Cambridgeshire. Recorded in the 1086 Domesday Book, the quintessentially English village is in rolling countryside and boasts a 14th-century church, tennis club and a family- run pub. Most of the fairytale cottages and stone manor houses look out on to an expanse of unspoilt arable farmland and fields where horses graze. Views from the village have remained unchanged for centuries. But official documents seen by The MoS show hundreds of villagers face the prospect of being walled in by a massive 3,700-acre, 500-megawatt solar farm – larger than Heathrow airport – to be built on the fields by developer Kingsway.

I wrote about REverend Billy a decade ago here.

Hat Tip: J.C.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech

Share