Climate Facts Get by Politically Correct Climate Censors — Governor Gruesome Attacks Oil and Gas Yet Again — Climate Deniers of the World, Unite! — No, the U.S. Is Not Warming Faster Than the Rest of the World! — and much more.

Climate Facts Get by Politically Correct Climate Censors

We humans are prone to short-term thinking, of course, but gaining true perspective requires long-term views and we’ve been provided some on the global warming by a new study:

How in the world did this new temperature reconstruction get past the Climate Industrial Complex's censor machine?

The recent publication by Judd et al looked at nearly half-a-billion years of global surface temperatures and found that, rather living in a time of extraordinarily high temperature, we are in a period of near-historic lows. In fact, the global temperature peaked 100 million years ago at about 96.8oF (36oC) which was 37.8oF (21oC) higher than the temperature for 2023 (59oF and (15oC)! The inconvenient fact for the climate alarmists is that Earth's temperature has been in a 50-million-year decline. We then compared this data to long-term CO 2 data (see below) and found that CO 2 and temperature don't correlate very well at all.

Thank the CO2 Coalition for this providing some much needed perspective!

Hat Tip: R.N.

Governor Gruesome Attacks Oil and Gas Yet Again

There is no more dangerous governor than the pretty boy running California and running it into the ground:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 25 signed a series of bills into law that limit oil and gas operations across the state, prompting criticism from a member of the fossil fuel industry who says the measures will lead to higher costs for Californians… One of the bills, AB 3233, grants cities and counties greater authority to impose restrictions on oil and gas operations, including limiting or banning new oil and gas developments in their jurisdictions. A second bill, AB 1866, imposes higher fees on oil wells that are no longer active but that have not been properly decommissioned. Newsom’s office said such wells pose a significant risk to both the environment and nearby communities.

The same law also enforces stricter regulations on oil companies to ensure they are held responsible for maintaining and safely plugging idle wells and preventing leaks and contamination. AB 2716 bans the operation of low-oil production and gas wells within the 1,000-acre Inglewood Oil Field and imposes a $10,000 per month penalty on these wells until they are permanently plugged and abandoned… The measures Newsom signed into law were supported by environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, which sponsored AB 3233… The Newsom administration aims to phase out fossil-fuel-powered lawnmowers, cars, trucks, and trains, amid the state’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Will there be a California yet in 2045?

Hat Tip: D.S.

Climate Deniers of the World, Unite!

Great article on what’s happening in the UK, but this is the best part as it deals with one of the great issues of our time; namely free speech:

Dis- or misinformation is whatever the state says it is. The moral crusade is the war over disinformation with little discussion of underlying policy issues. Policy choices supportive of a Net Zero fossil fuel-free electric grid by 2030 are non-partisan “givens” – with little debate in or out of parliament – as the Covid lockdowns were when they were imposed. Thus it is no surprise that the Counter Disinformation Unit which targeted dissent during Covid has been rebooted by the Starmer government as the National Security Online Information Team to monitor social media in the wake of the riots.

Will the reborn secretive Covid-era spy agency start ‘flagging’ social media posts that question Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State at the oxymoronically named Department of Energy Security and Net Zero? Never mind that a fossil fuel-free electricity grid in Britain by 2030 – the interim goal enroute to a fully Net Zero Britain by 2050 – “is as likely as the second coming of Christ”, as David Starkey said in a recent interview. Removal of climate contrarian posts on social media will be one thing. But will it eventually become a prosecutable offense in the UK to point out the tension between Net Zero and energy security, or to assert that Net Zero policy targets constitute an onslaught on people’s standards of living and a denial of reality? Will some future Britain sport an unelected Climate Change Committee sitting in judgment, Star Chambers-like, over climate deniers that congregate in secretive forums at 55 Tufton Street, that bastion of libertarian and right-wing organizations?

The war on free speech by elites is taking place throughout the West today and the headline of this story is an example of how to fight back by being in the faces of the censor wannabes. For yet more perspective on this war, check out John Cadogan’s latest video on what’s happening to free speech in Australia.

Hat Tip: S.H.

The EU Is Trying to Force Climate Speech Control on Amercan Companies

And, here’s still more on climate censorship, this time being perpetrated by EU elites:

The American Bar Association reported in July that [a] Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive adopted by the EU will require US companies with over €450 million in revenue in the EU to comply with a vast suite of EU regulatory actions, including the CSDDD and other ESG-related measures, by 2026. The Wall Street Journal estimates that as many as 10,000 non-EU-based companies will have to comply, 31 percent of which are American companies. One major reason why EU companies like TotalEnergies complain of a competitive disadvantage to US peers is the fact that America’s regulators haven’t been able to implement similarly onerous regulatory measures, though some have tried. The CSDDD, for example, is more onerous than the ESG-focused reporting regulation implemented by the Securities and Exchange Commission, despite estimates that compliance with the SEC rule would cost companies over $6 billion annually, more than the compliance costs for all other SEC regulations combined.

The SEC rule is currently being challenged in the US courts, a point of redress domestic companies impacted by the CSDDD would not enjoy. Concerned about a lack of action from the Biden/Harris administration to protect American companies from this bit of foreign intervention into their business activities, 28 members of congress, all Republicans, wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yelen last year. The letter points out that the Treasury Department has historically “defended American interests from the extraterritorial reach of foreign regulators,” and asks Yelen to provide information about what, if anything, Treasury is doing to intercede in this matter. Yelen seemed to respond to the letter the next day, saying, “We’re looking very carefully at the EU’s corporate sustainability directive, and we’re concerned about the impact it could have on US firms. We’re consulting with the EU and making clear that we’re concerned about the directive’s extra-territorial scope.” The matter has remained dormant, at least publicly, since.

The Biden-Harris-Yellen team, of course, has no intention to do anything remotely meaningful about this except mouth a few words of supposed worry. They, of course, want it as much as the EU ruling class does.

Hat Tip: D.B.

And, Briefly:

