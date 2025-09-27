This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Mid-Atlantic Democrats Face Power Bill Crisis of Their Own Making

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wants to ape the failed energy policies of New York and New England, so he called a meeting to attack PJM. Failing Maryland Governor Wes Moore jumped in:

In Maryland, a combination of the power bill crisis sparked by disastrous green energy policies, along with a fiscal crisis and other mounting issues under far-left Democratic control, has fueled massive soaring dissent against the party. Democrats have responded by calling in a network of dark-money–funded NGOs to buy up local radio airtime and launch a propaganda campaign targeting Marylanders. The power crisis, in turn, has sent polling numbers for leftist Governor Wes Moore tumbling, and this is a deep-blue state, where such declines aren’t supposed to happen. ‘We demand a seat at the table with PJM,” Moore stated. But why would PJM give this woke activist governor a seat at anything when he can’t even manage his own state affairs? Who does Moore serve? Marylanders or Soros?

Alex Soros (l), son of George, who has funded opposition to fossil fuels through his NGOs, meets with Gov. Wes Moore (r)

It was Moore who pushed Maryland into a green energy crisis.

The “100% Renewable” Fraud Explained

Alex Epstein concisely explains the fraud behind “100% renewable”claims;

Apple, Google, Meta and hundreds of other companies claim to be “100% renewable” while using mostly fossil fuel electricity. How is this possible? Because an FTC rule called the “Green Guides” lets them buy so-called “credits” to count others’ solar and wind use as their own.1

No significant US company is close to being “100% renewable,” since all such companies rely on the mostly fossil fuel electricity grid. But in 2012, the Obama FTC rewrote a guidance document called the “Green Guides” to let companies falsely claim to be “100% renewable” anyway . 2

The FTC has published the “Green Guides” since 1992 to specify what constitutes deceptive environmental marketing claims under The FTC Act. In particular the Green Guides specify when it is misleading—and therefore illegal—to claim to use a given amount of “renewable” energy.

Under the Obama FTC’s update of the Green Guides, companies are allowed to claim they are powered by any percentage “renewable” energy they wish , if they purchase enough “renewable energy certificates” (RECs) to “match” their non-renewable electricity use. 3

RECs are claims to credit for “renewable” electricity that someone else is using . For example, if Apple actually consumes 15% of its electricity from “renewable” sources and 50% from fossil fuel sources, it can spend a lot of money on RECs and then claim to be 65% “renewable.”

Buying RECs not only gives a company false credit for others’ “renewable” use, it also gives others false blame for a company’s fossil fuel use . When Apple buys RECs, it foists the blame for Apple’s fossil fuel use onto ratepayers and less wealthy (or less dishonest) companies.

In practice, the Obama Green Guides have enabled hundreds of companies to falsely and absurdly claim to be “100% renewable” while running mostly on fossil fuels—and foist the blame for their fossil fuel usage onto citizens and other companies.

Trump Plans Emergency Orders To Keep Coal Plants Running

Dick Storm has been predicting the truth about the necessity for coal would emerge out of necessity and it now is:

The Trump administration is urgently addressing the power bill crisis by continuing to use emergency authority to prevent coal-fired power plants from retiring, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. This comes after years of failed green energy policies pushed by climate grifters on the left collide with soaring power demand from AI data centers. The toxic combination has sparked a power crisis across Mid-Atlantic states - one that Energy Secretary Chris Wright says keeps him “up at night.” Even corporate media is now beginning to recognize the severity of the crisis as it now becomes a “major political issue” and liability for Democrats. The Energy Department has already issued emergency orders to keep two fossil fuel plants open (a Michigan coal plant owned by Consumers Energy and a Pennsylvania oil-gas generator owned by Constellation Energy), and plans will include other fossil fuel power generation plants in the weeks and months ahead. There are approximately 8.1 GW of coal power capacity, or about 5% of the U.S. fleet, slated for retirement this year, according to the latest EIA data. “I think this administration’s policy is going to be to stop the closure of coal plants,” Wright told the audience Wednesday during an event hosted by the New York Times. He said retiring coal-fired power plants “that are working today” would send power prices higher, and derail efforts to reindustrialize the U.S. economy.

Plant Bowen , the third-largest coal-fired power station in the United States, by Sam Nash - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22865412

“We’re not going to not close any coal plants, but we’re trying to protect the American consumers to get affordable electricity,” Wright continued. “We want data centers to be able to locate here. We want semiconductor manufacturing to locate here. We want aluminum and steel production to come back and that takes energy.” Climate alarmist Democrats pushed years of ‘climate crisis’ hoax narrative in an informational war against the American people. This resulted in climate change laws that forced the retirement of stable fossil fuel power plants in favor of unreliable solar and wind energy, which only sent reliable spare capacity on the grid sliding lower… It’s time to hold those accountable who pushed disastrous green policies, such as the Democratic Party leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. On top of this climate crisis grift, Democrats tried to loot taxpayers in a $20 billion heist to enrich their NGOs (read the report). That money is still apparently locked at Citi in an unfolding court battle.

Electricity Bills Are Rising Due to Tax-Exempt NGO Activities Such as This

Penn Future is funded by Pennsylvania’s gentry class special interests — the Haas and Heinz families through their tax-exempt private foundations — and this is the crap they put out in total contradiction of the facts:

With state leadership offering an open invitation to the AI and data center industries, fracked gas companies are working hard to profit off of the data center boom. Data centers are coming to Pennsylvania and with them will potentially be a slew of toxic fracked-gas power plants. The proposed data center in Homer City will be massive, powered by a 4.5 GW fracked gas power plant, one of the largest in the nation! These gas-powered data centers will expose local communities to toxic air pollutants that pose a real threat to our health and will harm all of us across the state by spewing millions of tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that will destabilize our climate, and eventually our economy.

For data centers like the one proposed in Homer City, companies are building their own gas-fired power plants instead of clean renewable energy. Unlike power plants that supply electricity to the grid, thereby providing more capacity and hopefully reducing our electricity bills, data center power plants like this one are not connected to our electricity grid. And while not draining energy from our grid may sound like a good thing, more gas plants will do more harm than good. All of the power generated goes directly to the data center–to make out-of-state corporations money through cryptomining and generative AI, but all of the toxic pollution goes directly into the atmosphere and local community. Basically, fracked-gas power plants for data centers provide all of the environmental and climate harm to Pennsylvanians with no chance of reducing our electricity bills. State leaders are actively courting the AI and data center industries, while failing to plan for the long-term health and well-being of our communities. They are thoughtlessly doubling down on dirty fossil fuels in order to meet the energy demands of wealthy, out-of-state corporations instead of lowering costs and protecting the environment for you and me. Speak up against the air plan approval for this mammoth fracked gas-fired power plant and help us shape a cleaner, greener, and more affordable future. Comments are due Monday, September 29th.

NGO reform can no longer wait. We need to remove all tax-exemption for private foundations now!

