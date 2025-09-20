This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Green Is the New Ugly

Reality, when it intrudes, comes like a bolt of lightning:

“Renewables” are facing a combination of political and legal headwinds. With the election of Donald Trump as president and the pro-traditional energy Republicans now in Congress, the gravy train that was once rolling full steam ahead has come to an abrupt halt, leaving the “renewables” movement feeling stranded. “The morale is destroyed,” Ramon Cruz, a former president of the Sierra Club recently told the New York Times. “I won’t try to sugar coat it. This is a generational loss.” “With one election and one bill (Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” domestic legislation), most of the signature climate work that organizations, advocates and movements have been working toward is largely undone,” added Ruthy Gourevitch, a policy director at the Climate and Community Institute, a progressive research organization.

The legal hurdles facing the movement are daunting as well. As the Times reported, Greenpeace is facing nearly $670 million in damages from losing a lawsuit brought by Energy Transfer Partners, which accused the group of “an unlawful and violent scheme” to incite demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Meanwhile, the Sierra Club recently fired its executive director following budget deficits and numerous layoffs. And Sierra and three other environmental groups have been hit with a defamation lawsuit by Exxon Mobil in federal court in Texas.

The ABCs of Intermittent Energy

You just can’t beat common sense…

ABC is not an acronym, just three things that everyone needs to know. A: The grid has to receive a continuous input to match demand, minute by minute. B: The continuity of wind and solar input is broken at night when there is little or no wind.

C: Storage at the scale required to bridge the gaps is not feasible or affordable with current technology. Further, according to McBratney’s Law, you can build as much storage as you like but you will never charge it with wind and solar power. A chain is only as strong as the weakest link, and the supply of electricity is only as good as the weakest point of supply. In a grid loaded with renewable energy, windless nights are the weak links.

So New England Now Needs Pipelines: Who Could Have Seen That Coming?

The answer, of course, is everyone not wearing green eyeshades.

At first glance, the route of one of America’s most controversial pipeline projects might not seem to have much to do with New England. The proposed 125-mile pipeline between Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale field and upstate New York, however, is part of a long-standing effort to increase the flow of natural gas into parts of Connecticut and, by extension, the neighboring states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Such efforts have recently drawn interest from a politically-diverse group of figures such as Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont as well as Republican President Donald J. Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, all of whom view natural gas as a way of reducing the region’s cost-of-energy burden… The Constitution Pipeline is being developed by Williams Companies, a large operator of pipelines across the United States. The pipeline would have the ability to carry up to 650 million cubic feet of gas a day, according to the company, enough to serve about 3 million homes.

Williams first received federal approvals to build the pipeline more than a decade ago, but the project hit a snag when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation declined to issue a water quality permit in 2016. The project continued to languish until the developers resubmitted applications to state and federal regulators earlier this year. “Williams remains committed to advancing the Constitution Pipeline project and has submitted permit applications,” to regulators in New York and Pennsylvania, the company said in a statement this month. “We are also continuing to work with the states, Congress, and the Administration to strengthen U.S. energy markets, lower costs for American families, and support long-term economic growth.” Pending those approvals, Williams estimates that the pipeline should begin construction next year and enter service near the end of 2027. While the Constitution Pipeline itself will not carry gas into Connecticut, its terminus in New York will link up with two existing pipelines — the Tennessee and Iroquois systems — that serve both the state and the wider region. Those pipelines already operate at or near capacity, officials say, creating a supply bottleneck particularly during winter months when gas is used to both heat homes and fuel the power plants that produce the bulk of the region’s electricity. In order to reduce that bottleneck, pipeline operators in Connecticut are pursuing their own expansion projects. Iroquois pipeline’s owners, for example, are seeking to build a series of compressors that would push an additional 125 million cubic feet of gas through the each day, an increase of 8.3% over its existing capacity. Meanwhile, Canadian energy company Enbridge has its own plans to expand its regional pipeline, the Algonquin, by 2029.

Proof Gavin Newsom Is Running for President

Newsom is one of the world’s biggest demagogues but ambition, combined, with hard realities, appears to have forced him to change direction, at least for now:

Amid California’s worsening affordability crisis and warnings of a 75-percent price increase at the gas pump, state legislators over the weekend sent a package of bills aimed at tackling energy costs, fuel supply, and pollution to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Newsom announced the deal with state lawmakers last week, and the two chambers extended their session through Saturday to finalize last-minute negotiations before the Legislature adjourns until January… Among them is SB 237, which will clear the way for drilling in the state’s Central Valley, home to the state’s largest oil reserves and by far its greatest producer, after legal battles and regulatory restrictions brought production to a grinding halt and sent refineries packing. By certifying a Kern County Environmental Impact Report (EIR) that has been tied up in litigation for at least a decade, thus temporarily exempting drilling from environmental review, the bill paves the way for approval of up to 2,000 new well drilling permits annually. Bipartisan support for the measure comes weeks after state agencies briefed lawmakers on California’s impending crisis as mismatched supply and demand threaten to tank a critical phase in its transition to carbon neutrality.

Newsom in April asked the agencies to work with refiners to confront the gap between his climate goals and the reality that demand for transportation fuels is not decreasing as fast as hoped. It’s an about-face from Newsom’s hardline stance on decarbonization, catalyzed in part by the departure of two refineries and the threat of infrastructure collapse as pipeline capacity reaches critically low levels, and as the state increasingly relies on imported fuel from foreign nations. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta in 2023 sued the state’s biggest oil producers for causing or contributing to “climate change-related harms,” including extreme drought, flooding, and wildfires. The case is ongoing.

