This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Natural Gas Is No Bridge To Tomorrow. It's A Superhighway to the Future

This is all very well said! Natural gas is clean, inexpensive, scalable, and ready to go.

Over the years, as it grew more powerful, the climate cult’s assault on fossil fuels typically left no room for compromise. Ending all reliance on anything but so-called renewables was the position that the energy industry and the government were expected to embrace, with various just-around-the-corner end dates arbitrarily set to bury the fossil fuel industry once and for all. But for the climate change zealots, one pesky fly in the ointment made such goals clearly unreasonable – natural gas. Instead of slowly and cooperatively dimming its flame until it was extinguished, natural gas by necessity has continued to flourish.

Fracking technology made natural gas extraction easier and more affordable than ever. Its relative cleanliness compared to other fossil fuels made it more difficult for environmental extremists to reasonably rail against it. And industries realized that there was no more effective, reliable and affordable energy source for the electricity grid than natural gas… Predictions of the demise of natural gas join a long list of inaccurate energy forecasts from a decade or more ago. As we now know, natural gas has become even more important as the demand for affordable and reliable electricity grows. In Texas, for instance, the coming expansion of AI data centers has led to plans to develop private, dedicated gas plants to bypass existing grids and make sure electricity generation is reliable and uninterrupted.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Fact-Checking Newsom’s ‘Clean Energy’ Claims

Gavin Newsom is flailing about on energy issues, trying to have it both ways, and his claims regarding climate and clean energy are patently false:

In a recent guest op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal, California Governor Newsom claimed that “Clean Energy Powers California’s Economic Growth,” a claim that is transparently false. Aggressive “clean energy” mandates, paired with perpetually escalating restrictions on conventional energy sources, are the reasons Californians pay the highest prices in America for gasoline and electricity, and nearly the highest prices of any major state for natural gas…

Newsom’s epic mistake, one that California’s extreme environmentalist bureaucracy and state legislature would make even if the governor were as pragmatic as he claims, is to destroy California’s conventional energy industry before “renewables” are able to compete in an unsubsidized environment with the energy sources they seek to displace. Electricity use still only constitutes a fraction of California’s total energy consumption. The data is unequivocal. According to the US Energy Information Administration, Californians in 2023 derived 30 percent of their energy from natural gas and 47 percent from petroleum. Even that total, 77 percent, understates the contribution from “combustibles” because it doesn’t take into account the quantities of coal- and natural gas-generated electricity that Californians have to import from out-of-state sources. Californians aren’t anywhere close to ending their dependence on natural gas and oil, and yet, despite possessing some of the richest reserves of natural gas and oil in the world, California imports 74 percent of its crude oil and over 90 percent of its natural gas. That’s probably going to get worse.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Gas Stove Bans Are Just An Attempt to Ban Fossil Fuels

The absurdity of natural gas stove bans is pure political correctness, virtue signaling aimed at undermining fossil fuels:

A new law went into effect in Colorado earlier this month requiring health warning labels on gas stoves, similar to those placed on cigarette packages. It’s one example of multiple efforts, primarily in blue states, to stop consumers from using gas-powered appliances in their homes. After a Biden administration official in 2023 alluded to the possibility of a ban on gas stoves in the name of public health, legacy media outlets produced a number of “fact checks” insisting the Biden administration wasn’t going to ban gas stoves. They claimed the whole idea was just a "right-wing conspiracy."

Conveniently, most of the "fact checks" ignored the many local and state efforts in Democratic strongholds to accomplish the same goal. Time Magazine published a January 2023 "fact check" calling Republican opposition to such bans on a state-level a "right-wing culture war," comparable to "family values and religion." According to Time, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against the notion that Republicans are the ones engaging in culture war over gas stoves." During a speech, the Republican told supporters that Democrats and the media are trying to stoke the issue. “They want to do it, I mean, let’s be honest,” DeSantis said of the calls to ban gas-fueled stoves. “You start to see the narrative kick into gear, CNN segments saying how it’s causing asthma in kids. They start propagating the narrative.” “The whole campaign is just an attempt to ban fossil fuels at the end of the day. So it's just kind of one plank in a larger strategy,” Energy analyst David Blackmon, author of the “Energy Transition Absuridities” Substack, told Just the News.

Hat Tip: S.H.

The Myth of Peak Fossil Fuel Demand Finally Being Exposed

Our friend David Blackmon notes an interesting development, as classic fossil fuel opponents (Bloomberg and the IEA) bow to the reality that fossil fuels aren’t going anywhere:

Today, in an opinion piece headlined “The Myth of Peak Fossil Fuel Demand is Crumbling,” Bloomberg’s reality-grounded energy reporter/opinion writer Javier Blas says the IEA is about to do a turnabout, and reinstate the “Current Policies” scenario it discarded in 2022.

In his piece, Blas challenges the prevailing narrative that global demand for fossil fuels—particularly oil and natural gas—will peak imminently and then decline sharply, paving the way for a swift energy transition. Instead, he argues that this "myth" is crumbling, as evidenced by a draft of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) annual report, which projects sustained growth in fossil fuel consumption for decades under current policies. This shift undermines optimistic assumptions about achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and highlights the gap between green aspirations and reality. Blas explains that for years, the IEA's scenarios, such as the "Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS)" and "Announced Pledges Scenario (APS)," had forecasted a peak in fossil fuel demand by around 2029, followed by a decline. These projections influenced policymakers to anticipate stranded assets in the fossil fuel industry. However, the draft report reinstates the "Current Policy Scenario (CPS)"—a more realistic baseline reflecting actual implemented policies—which paints a different picture: oil and gas demand will continue rising through 2050, while coal peaks later in the 2030s but at levels over 50% higher than previously expected. You don’t say.

Hat Tip: D.B.

