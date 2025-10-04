This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Citizen’s Free Press Tallies Environmental Fear-Mongering

This list of past predictions from environmental fearmongering soothsayers says it all.

Climate Cult Is Running Out of Options!

All the evidence suggests the following assessment is correct, but it is essential to keep the heat on the climate industrial complex and even kick it up a notch by continually exposing the green agenda, which is a combination of ideological pursuit of power with grifting. We can never relent!

The New York Times recently reported that Chris Wright, energy secretary in the Trump administration, has argued that “renewable energy projects developed with the aim of reducing fossil fuels were not beneficial to the United States.” Wright recently “defended the Trump administration’s decision to block a nearly completed $6.2 billion wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island by saying offshore wind increases electricity prices and by downplaying the jobs at stake.” Speaking on Sept. 5 to the Council on Foreign Relations, a Washington research organization, Wright said, “Climate change, for impacting the quality of your life, is not incredibly important. In fact, if it wasn’t in the news, in the media, you wouldn’t know.” Adding insult to injury as far as climate zealots are concerned was a follow-up announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency that it will no longer require greenhouse gas emission reports “for thousands of coal-burning power plants, oil refineries, steel mills and other industrial facilities across the country,” as the Times reported. EPA head Lee Zeldin called greenhouse gas reporting “nothing more than bureaucratic red tape,” and said ending the program could save U.S. businesses $2.4 billion over the coming decade.

Naturally, the energy “experts” contacted by the Times disagreed with Wright’s assessment, and critics similarly assailed the end of greenhouse gas emission reporting, claiming it would seriously set back the fight against climate change. It’s no wonder that those invested in the global warming movement (by whatever moniker it embraces in any given decade), once riding on easy street with the full backing of the Biden-Harris administration, are attempting to retrench and regroup with a new method to attack their favorite bogeyman – traditional, reliable, affordable energy – in sympathetic courtrooms. But they may be running out of road, at least in the U.S. If the Trump administration continues to dismantle the statutory mechanisms that have kept the Climate Doom Squad alive, pretty soon there won’t be any far-flung climate regulations left to use as legal ammo – freeing up courts to concern themselves with issues grounded in fact, removed from politics, and more pertinent to average Americans.

Theft: The Surest Sign That Fossil Fuels Are As Valuable As Ever!

This demonstrates just how important crude oil remains to our economy, evidenced by the black market that exists for it:

Federal prosecutors in New Mexico have unsealed charges against five men accused of orchestrating a large-scale crude oil theft and resale scheme that siphoned millions of dollars’ worth of product from Plains All American Pipeline facilities and funneled it into illicit markets in West Texas. The case, detailed in a series of criminal complaints and affidavits filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), underscores both the value of every barrel of oil and the vulnerabilities within America’s energy infrastructure.

According to investigators, the conspiracy ran for several weeks during the summer of 2025 and involved coordinated thefts of crude oil from pipeline “pigging” stations and transfer points operated by Plains All American in southeastern New Mexico. Using vacuum trucks and frac tanks, the defendants allegedly extracted crude directly from pipeline access points, transported it to a yard in Carlsbad, and then resold it across the state line in Texas through Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) units. Court records allege that the scheme was organized by Maxwell Jensen, who directed logistics and arranged profits. He allegedly partnered with Thomas Rees, who operated a Carlsbad yard under the name Hound Dog Energy, providing storage space and helping disguise stolen product with falsified load tickets.

A Perfect Example of the Green Energy Program - All Grift, No Energy Lift!

This project was an obvious fiasco from the beginning. Google has already written off its $168 million investment in it and Perplexity says: “The federal government is likely to lose most or all of the $1.6 billion in loan guarantees provided to Ivanpah, as the project has not generated enough revenue to repay these loans and is being shut down early.”

A little more than a decade ago, the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System opened to great fanfare, with a $1.6 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)—part of the Obama administration’s push to install green energy production on public lands—and a promise to help California meet its increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals. At the time, it was the world’s largest solar plant, its nearly 4,000 acres covered in a blinding array of high-tech mirrors, arranged in supplication around three 450-foot towers. It nearly doubled the amount of solar thermal energy then produced in the United States, according to the DOE.

Originally, the project had an estimated operational life of 50 years, according to the final environmental impact statement. Its two buyers, Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), had purchase agreements through 2039.

Now, Edison has pulled out of its contract, and Ivanpah is set to close. The facility’s concentrating solar power (CSP) technology will likely be converted to a photovoltaic (PV) installation, a technology that experts say has outpaced CSP in terms of cost, efficiency, and versatility. ”To save money for our customers, Southern California Edison has agreed to stop buying electricity from the Ivanpah Solar Power Plant,” Jeff Monford, a spokesperson for the utility, told The Epoch Times. The decision, he said, has been an “ongoing negotiation among a few parties, including the owners of the plant and the Department of Energy.”

