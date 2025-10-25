This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Electric Vehicles Are Merely Compliance Devices

There is so much truth in this article. EVs are all about control, forcing everyone into system that limits travel and makes us vulnerable:

The reality of EV production should end the myth. A single Tesla Model Y battery demands massive resources — about 12 tons of lithium ore, 5 tons of cobalt minerals, 3 tons of nickel ore, and 12 tons of copper ore. Roughly 250 tons of soil must be moved to yield small amounts of these metals. Each battery also requires hundreds of pounds of aluminum, steel, plastic, and graphite.

The giant Caterpillar machines used in this mining can burn hundreds of gallons of diesel every 12 hours. Once complete, we get a so-called “zero-emission” car — built with materials largely sourced from China or Africa, often mined by child labor. Tesla battery packs cost $5,000–$20,000 and last about ten years. It takes roughly seven years for an EV to reach “net-zero” carbon parity with a gasoline car — by which time the battery’s life is nearly over, and the cycle begins again. The green revolution, like so many fashionable causes, is less about saving the planet than consolidating control — over energy, your money, and your freedom. The word “sustainable” has been hijacked by mega-corporate interests and global institutions, such as the U.N., the WEF, and the Davos elite. Behind the U.N. slogans lies a communist-style totalitarian vision of control over the people: “sustainability” as perpetual dependency, “carbon neutrality” as bureaucratic rationing, and “climate emergency” as a tool of economic centralization. Electric cars are not liberation — they are compliance devices. It’s time to call the bluff: driving an electric car does not make you a defender of nature. It makes you a customer in the most profitable deception of the modern age.

Wind Farm to Come Down After Failed Chevron Venture

Big Oil tried to do some green energy virtue signaling with a little grifting on the side. They chose poorly:

The inactive 11-turbine Casper Wind Farm that sits north of Evansville, Wyoming, is on its way out. Chevron Power and Energy Management Co. spokesperson Patricia Enrico confirmed Thursday that the company notified the Natrona County Board of Commissioners in March that the company plans to decommission all of the 240-feet high, 450,000-pound wind turbines on the farm. “On June 30, 2025, Chevron sent a decommissioning plan to the county commissioners as required by the county permit and are proceeding in accordance with the plan,” she said. “Chevron continually reviews its assets portfolio, including the Casper Wind Farm, to determine strategic value to support our operations.” Enrico said the company has not been able to resolve issues to become a resource in the Western Energy Market.

Natrona County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave North said he had a phone conversation with a company official about the potential shutdown and plans to meet on the issue next week. North said the email and plan sent to commissioners did not get into a lot of details. The first phase of the plan calls for launching the project in the third quarter of this year. “We are out of that now,” he said. “Physical decommissioning is supposed to start in 2026.”

You Can’t Fix Air Quality with EVs

This outstanding article indicates just how shallow the argument for EVs really is. EV evangelism is the work of supposed ‘experts’ in government who don’t have one damned clue.

No matter how much EV proponents would like the Laws of Physics to be different, no amount of magical thinking will change our current physical reality with regards to the conservation of matter and energy… When a tire rolls down the road, the contact patch instantaneously sticks and unsticks to the road surface, and thus the tire wears via abrasion. The abraded rubber particles that are generated are suspended in the air and are blown by air currents over large areas. Tire adherence to the road, or traction, is largely influenced rubber tire chemistry and materials, the weight of the car, tire temperatures, and the forces on the tire.

Softer stickier tire compounds wear faster and leave larger more gummy particulate debris, while more common harder higher mileage tire compounds wear more slowly and normally generate vast plumes of fine particulates that comprise of carcinogenic compounds from the tire manufacturing process. As mentioned, EVs can weigh 1,000 - 2000 lbs or more than ICE cars due to the batteries, and thus they wear out tires 20 to 50 % faster, and thus create more toxic tire dust than an ICE car. Fortunately, EVs are dying off, but we should be aware that every car creates toxic tire dust particles. Almost 2,000 times more particle pollution is produced by tyre wear than is pumped out of the exhausts of modern cars, tests have shown.

Interior Takes Bold Steps to Expand Alaskan Energy and Local Control

This is a big deal for all Americans, but especially Alaskans, whose future has been held hostage by politicians more eager to score points with environmental extremists, wealthy NGOs, and Lower 48 urban voters:

In Alaska, a package of policy moves just rolled out by the Interior signals a recalibration of land access, local control and energy development within one of America’s most strategic upstream frontiers. These changes underscore the idea that energy isn’t just about resources—it’s about communities, infrastructure and sovereignty.

The DOI announced several coordinated steps in Alaska: Reopening about 1.56 million acres in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas leasing, reversing a prior administration posture.

Publishing a call for nominations for lease tracts in the National Petroleum Reserve‑Alaska (NPRA) ahead of a winter lease sale—first since 2019.

Advancing the Ambler Road Project (right-of-way permits reissued; state land conveyed) to improve infrastructure around the mineral-rich Ambler region.

Advancing the King Cove–Cold Bay Road Corridor land exchange to provide emergency-access roadway for the community of ‎King Cove, Alaska, while increasing designated wilderness acreage in the surrounding region.

Opening applications for eligible Alaska-Native Vietnam-era veterans to claim up to 160 acres of federal land under the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment Program. Secretary Doug Burgum (Interior) framed this as bolstering energy independence, job creation and local decision-making.

Thank God for Trump!

