A $1 Billion Pipeline Forces New Jersey Into Uncomfortable Choice. Really?

If you want to understand the opposition to oil and gas, this pathetic article explains everything. It makes a heroine out of a retired teacher who is adamantly opposed to the NESE pipeline for reasons never really explained, except to say there is an unspecified threat to the environment. It’s typical. Neither facts nor arguments are necessary. Being green means never having to explain. Mere assertion is all that is demanded.

Rupali Chakravarti knows all too well what it’s like to fear high costs…



So, of course, her stance is obvious on a planned $1 billion pipeline that would run under New Jersey to stabilize energy costs for New Yorkers.



Complete and total opposition…

As much as Chakravarti cares about curbing energy costs, she’s much more worried about what laying a new natural gas pipeline will mean for the environment, she said. She thought the plan was dead, only to learn in May that it is being proposed for the fourth time in 10 years…



Welcome to the conundrum incoming New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill will face come January. Following an election in which affordability and utility rates were dominant themes, Sherrill’s administration will have to perform a high-wire act, balancing dread over rising costs with concerns about the environment…



Democratic politicians have long pushed for expanding the renewable energy supply through wind and solar. Environmental groups say projects like the Northeast Supply Enhancement, which would start in Pennsylvania and run under Raritan Bay and the New York Harbor, will have a damaging impact on waterways and marine life…



Both New York and New Jersey have recently granted permits to the 23-mile-long pipeline, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul saying the state needs to “govern in reality.” The project now has all of the permits it needs from New York, Pennsylvania and the federal government. It has also secured most of the required New Jersey permits after a key approval on Nov. 7.

Hat Tip: R.S

Why Is the AI Industry in PA So Focused on Fracked Gas?

A loyal reader writes to say “Imagine being dumb enough to ask this question,” which was the subject line of an email he received from PennFuture. The infantile message (see opening paragraphs below) has to be read to be believed, but it's real and offers another insight into the pitiful and shallow mind of the fractivist:

As Big Tech eyes our state for big investments in AI, Pennsylvania officials and the nonprofit tasked with growing the state’s economy—Team PA—are failing to protect residents from skyrocketing electricity prices and new threats to our air quality. Sadly, we’re not surprised. Last year, Team PA convened its partners to imagine the future of energy development in Pennsylvania in a project called, “Highways, Homesteads, and Fields.” The finished product revealed three scenarios that played out 25 years of energy and economic development decisions, factoring in shifts in population, demographics, and political leanings. All three scenarios predicted that PA would build out fracked gas infrastructure while ignoring the economic and environmental benefits of developing cheap, clean renewable energy until it was too late. While Pennsylvanians watched neighboring states modernize their grid and diversify their energy portfolios, our state leaders would double down on fracking and gas-fired power plants. That is, until state leaders considered the losses in population and workers too high. Or until the affordability crisis reached a fever pitch. Or they realized that the economic and environmental costs of a fracking-based economy were too high.

In these scenarios, that realization doesn’t occur until around 2040... Only then, they predict, will leadership change course. Only then will Pennsylvania commit to any meaningful investment in clean energy. And the participants in this project that are forecasting what’s to come should know—they’re mostly energy companies. Team PA says the purpose was not to imagine what COULD happen, but to play out what WOULD happen. That alone speaks volumes. So, when Big Tech promises billions of dollars of investment, we should not be surprised that Team PA releases a roadmap maximizing gas development while minimizing clean energy. They still think they can build a 21st century economy and fuel 21st century innovation with 20th century energy technologies. Or maybe they’re just not thinking about whether or not that economy will work for you.

Take it in good humor. They know they’re losing.

Hat Tip: F.J.

What? Global Warming Will Lead to An Ice Age? Give Us A Break!

Global warming claims just keep getting weirder and weirder as the climate blob sees their narrative collapse:

Climate science is an industry that is built like a labyrinthine bureaucracy. Various governments worldwide spend around $10 billion annually on direct funding for climate research. The scam is lucrative, and so the scam must continue. But what happens when climate predictions turn out consistently false and the public gets wise? Time to switch gears and fabricate new fears... Popular Mechanics is on the case (yet again), promoting a new climate science theory that global warming is going to get so bad it will trigger a new ice age. Yes, it’s the complete opposite of what global warming theorists have been positing for years, but let’s ignore that fact for a moment. A new study suggests that biological and oceanic process—supercharged by anthropogenic climate change—could eventually lead the Earth to overcorrect and send the planet into a deep freeze.

Popular Mechanic’s claims: “Today, the Earth is experiencing a warming period unlike any other. The Jurassic, which was warm due to high levels of atmospheric carbon, reached its sweltering temperatures gradually, whereas anthropogenic climate change has caused much more rapid shifts - so rapid, in fact, that certain climactic changes have been discernible even within the average human lifespan...” None of this is true. They continue: “Typically, one way the Earth regulates its temperature is through the slow weathering of silicate rocks—a process sometimes referred to as Earth’s “natural thermostat.” But a new study, led by scientists at the University of Bremen in German and the University of California (UC) Riverside, shows that a combination of biological and oceanic feedback loops (particularly those involving algae, phosphorus, and oxygen) could outpace this long-standing moderation strategy. This would paradoxically lead Earth to a premature deep freeze hundreds of thousands of years in the future...”

Good to know so we can prepare!

Hat Tip: D.S./R.N.

Michigan EV Maker Bollinger Motors Misses Payroll

Yet another sign the EV thing is waning:

Bollinger Motors, an Oak-Park-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has not paid its staff for at least the last two pay periods as it struggles to keep business going. Bollinger was founded in 2015 and pitched itself as the builder of “the most bad-ass electric commercial trucks on the planet.” The company builds vehicles in Livonia, is headquartered in Oak Park and has previously inked a manufacturing contract with Roush Industries, a Livonia-based manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, indicating that Roush would handle the production of Bollinger vehicles.

A Bollinger B2, by Mr.choppers - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=116698163

As of Nov. 18, the company’s website lists a chassis cab truck, the B4, as available for order, as well as two boxy SUV prototypes, the B1 and B2. A larger chassis cab truck, the B5, appears to be slated for release in 2026. But the company’s finances suggest a rough road ahead. In March, the company’s founder and namesake, Robert Bollinger — who had left the company — sued to recoup on a $10 million loan he gave the company the previous October. Robert Bollinger alleged the company was broke and sought a receivership to handle repayment of his loan. The company put up the money with the help of its parent company, Mullen Automotive, and paid him. The company exited the receivership in June.

Hat Tip: M.N.

