So Communism Doesn't Work Then? — The Dimock Saga Ends As A Farce — Plastic Recycling? What Recycling? — It's Always All About the Money, Climate Lawfare Being No Exception — and much more.

So Communism Doesn't Work Then?

When the government controls the grid, anything that goes wrong is our fault, of course, and the answer is to punish us by just turning it off.

The Cuban government had just announced emergency measures to reduce electricity use — then the power went out across the entire nation. Cuba’s power grid failed and the entire nation plunged into darkness Friday, less than a day after the government stressed the need to paralyze the economy to save electricity in the face of major gasoline shortages and large-scale, regular outages.

The electricity went out nationwide Friday morning after a failure at a thermoelectric power plant in Matanzas, east of Havana, Cuba’s Energy Ministry said on X. The blackout came less than a day after the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, held a late-night television address with state officials to discuss the ongoing electricity crisis, which experts said was the worst the nation — long accustomed to food and electricity shortages — had ever experienced. For weeks, the country has lacked the fuel to run the power grid, which has left large parts of the nation without electricity for 15 to 20-hour stretches.

And, this is where we're headed without a complete change in direction.

The Dimock Saga Ends As A Farce

Food & Water Watch paid activists who put Dimock on the map and they're still out there. Karl Marx reportedly said "history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.” The history of Dimock is now at the farce stage as the following video shows us:

One only need watch a minute or two of the above to see how farcical the whole fractivist scene has become. Ray Kemble asserts he is a retired cop, Craig Stevens takes credit for stopping fracking in places with no gas and the interviewer plays along with the motormouth interpretations of DEP reports, but here are the facts on that if anyone imagines there is an ounce of credibility to this nonsense.

It's all incredibly entertaining!

Plastic Recycling? What Recycling?

Political correctness spawns so much irrational thinking…

Whatever the downsides of eliminating plastic would be, recycling obsessions bring their own harms. First there’s the economic impact. Providing an example, Stossel stated last year that his “city would save more than $300 million a year if it just stopped recycling.” The reason? The recycling industry uses increasingly expensive labor to create materials whose value is continually declining. Then, there’s the environmental damage. Because it’s not worth doing the recycling in America, much waste “is shipped overseas to countries like Malaysia,” said Stossel. Its fate?

What “they don’t burn, they sometimes dump in the ocean,” Stossel explained. In fact, every minute, one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into the sea. Sadly, all this could be avoided if we’d simply drop the recycling obsession and put the plastic waste in landfills. And again, we have plenty of dump space… But here’s the real story: First the government and establishment media create and promote the recycling myth. Next, under pressure, business goes along with it. Then, when the charade is exposed, government doesn’t just blame business. It also seizes the opportunity to fleece it of more money — costs that will be handed down to consumers.

There is no question we've overdone recycling and now its becoming a millstone fastened around our necks. it's time to rethink what we really can recycle and find ways to use or dispose of the rest in a practical way.

It's Always All About the Money, Climate Lawfare Being No Exception

This is a nice summary, by Dr. Matthew Wielicki, of what climatec warfare is truly about:

The surge in climate-related lawsuits against Big Oil, like the one discussed in The Guardian and the legal battle initiated by Chicago, is presented as a fight for environmental justice. However, a more thorough examination reveals that these lawsuits are less about climate change and more about redistributing wealth, weakening the fossil fuel industry, and enriching advocacy groups that fund these lawsuits. Companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell have been accused of deceiving the public about fossil fuels' role in climate change. But in reality, these lawsuits are part of a broader lawfare strategy designed to drain the resources of oil companies and redirect money to well-funded advocacy groups backed by wealthy donors…

Both the New York and Chicago cases are part of a broader lawfare strategy, a legal campaign designed to cripple the fossil fuel industry through an onslaught of lawsuits while funneling money to advocacy groups and renewable energy sectors. These lawsuits are not isolated incidents but are part of a coordinated effort by well-funded legal groups, including Public Citizen, Fair and Just Prosecution, and other advocacy networks funded by donors like the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations… The financial motives behind these lawsuits are clear when examining the groups backing them. In both the New York and Chicago cases, legal advocacy organizations funded by progressive donors have a vested interest in undermining the fossil fuel industry. Groups like Public Citizen are backed by foundations with financial stakes in renewable energy industries, creating conflicts of interest that undermine their claims of fighting for environmental justice.

He's absolutely correct!

