Connecting the Dots: What the Week Really Told Us

Being too close, of course, naturally leads us to focus on the trees to the exclusion of the forest. Stepping back a bit and looking at what’s happening at several locations around the world, paints the big picture, which is one of a rapidly imploding energy transition.

At London’s Energy Intelligence Forum, Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, cut through the climate-conference optimism and said what a lot of producers have been muttering for years: “The energy transition has failed.” …Down here at the consumer level, AAA’s latest report shows gas prices sliding for the fourth straight week — averaging $3.11 per gallon, down from $3.16 last week…

Then, there’s Alaska — where HEX just appointed Michael R. Koy as its new Chief Financial Officer. [His] résumé reads like an energy atlas: BP, TNK-BP, Talisman, Maersk, DJR Energy, and Vesta Energy. His return to Alaska signals a renewed seriousness in the frontier’s energy ambitions… Together, [these examples] paint a clear picture: the “transition” isn’t over — it’s being rewritten by the people who actually understand energy. And those people understand we cannot live in a world without hydrocarbons. Therefore, the “transition” is over, and yes, a failure. For decades, oilfield workers, finance veterans, and small-town producers have lived the reality that politicians and pundits try to theorize. They’ve learned to pivot, hedge, and endure without needing a think tank to explain why. The future of energy won’t come from ideology. It will come from pragmatism — from the rig hand, the CFO, and the communities that still power the world.

Hat Tip: J.S.

CNN Says Your Breathing Tool Is A Climate Change Threat You Devil Asthmatics

There is no amount of ridicule not richly deserved for this nonsense. CNN, in fact, has no soul when it bends to saying asthmatics desperate just to breathe deserve less consideration than ginned-up fears of global warming by a collection of elites, ideologies, junk scientists, and dirty rotten grifters.

Jen Christensen of the CNN Health & Climate Unit railed against respiratory-challenged individuals’s survival tool in an October 6 story headlined: “Climate pollution from inhalers has the impact of half a million cars per year, study finds.” Apparently being full of hot air is no longer just an idiom for the lefty media. Christensen’s story was utterly ridiculous from the start: “The people who are most vulnerable to the hard-to-breathe air that comes with climate change may inadvertently be adding to the problem, new research finds.” Darn those respiratory-challenged people trying to stay alive, eh Jen?

For context, Christensen noted that “[t]o treat conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, millions of Americans use what doctors often call metered dose” inhalers. The problem, claimed Christensen, was how inhalers use “propellants called hydrofluoroalkanes, or HFAs,” which the wacky study she cited asserted was devastating the environment. Christensen descended further down the rabbit hole, suggesting that lung cancer patients who literally can’t live without the metered-dose inhalers switch to alternative sources: “The other study published Monday shows that concerted efforts to reduce traditional inhaler use can make a difference.” In essence, she literally co-opted the same talking points climate lefties use to badger consumers about using renewables and EVs instead of fossil fuels and shoe-horned them into her beef with inhalers.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Germany’s Steel Industry Collapse: The Long Death March to Green Socialism

Germans are almost unimaginably stubborn, of course. They still refuse to acknowledge the Energiewende, launched by Angela Merkel, a woman with no children to occupy her mind as to their future economic welfare, was a catastrophic failure, a perfect example of the fatal conceit. So, the world now gets to witness the immolation of every German’s economic future by the green gods.

On the eve of an emergency crisis summit with the steel industry, Germany’s ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have unveiled their “crisis roadmap.” If subsidies and protectionism fail, the sector will be nationalized. Just like that. Germany’s steel sector has become the perfect parable for the pitiful state of the country’s broader industrial base. Its decline over the past eight years is almost without precedent in modern economic history. Output has plunged by more than 30% since 2018, with the first half of this year alone showing a brutal 12% year-on-year drop — a collapse accelerating at high speed.

In absolute numbers: crude steel production fell from its 2018 peak of 42.4 million tons to what will likely be only 29 million tons this year. It’s simple: producing in Germany no longer pays. So capital is fleeing to more profitable locations. China — and now increasingly the U.S. — is where business gets done… And the capital flight isn’t confined to steel — it’s happening across the entire industrial landscape. No surprise, then, that the particularly expensive and technically demanding “green steel” production — the CO₂-free moral gold standard — is collapsing just as fast as conventional steelmaking. Politically, this might cause some “concern,” but intellectually no one is budging. What bureaucrats label “market failure” is answered with yet another round of subsidies. Both Brussels and Berlin have already mobilized fresh billions on the bond market to flood the dry channels of this “green planned economy.” …Without dismantling this eco-socialist nightmare, there is no turnaround for German industry. And, as always, the center-right opposition will comply, offering token criticism while fundamentally agreeing on the green transformation agenda. The course set in Brussels will be defended at any cost — against all economic logic. The causes of Germany’s industrial collapse are hardly a mystery: a self-inflicted energy crisis, a cult-like CO₂ fixation metastasizing through every layer of EU policy, and the slow suffocation of competitiveness. More troubling still is how deeply this eco-socialist faith has penetrated the political class. Climate dogma is so deeply embedded in the population’s mindset that a swift return to U.S.-style economic pragmatism is almost unthinkable… The full rollback of the climate complex — the deliberate dismantling of this vast crony economy, the end of CO₂ taxes, the clearing of the regulatory jungle — will fall to a future generation forced to clean up this mess.

Hat Tip: R.K.

Should the UK Completely Surrender Its Energy Independence? Leftists Say Yes!

What a bunch of prudes! The UK has an enormously thick shale formation that could offer future energy independence to the Brits, but their Labour Party wants nothing to do with it. Too gauche, you know.

[T]he U.K. Labour government plans to ban fracking once and for all. In October, Energy Minister Ed Miliband announced that Labour was accelerating plans to introduce a “total ban” on fracking. The Party aims to introduce the ban this autumn. While the current government never planned to permit new fracking projects, the move is mainly directed at preventing the right-wing, populist Reform Party from making such a move if it should come into power. At present, the U.K. energy minister is permitted to lift the fracking moratorium without a vote in parliament. However, a change in the law would mean that the government would need to put it to a vote and convince the majority of MPs to support fracking, which would be more difficult…

The Reform Party, which has grown in popularity over the last year, largely due to its strong stance on immigration and bold promises for the U.K. economy, has pledged to end the moratorium on fracking if it comes into power in 2029. In a recent party conference, the Lincolnshire mayor, Andrea Jenkyns, walked onto stage reiterating President Donald Trump’s words: “drill baby, drill.” Unlike Labour, Reform plans to return to a reliance on traditional energy sources, such as oil and gas, much in the same way as we are seeing in the United States right now, as Trump undoes much of the previous administration’s progress towards a green transition. After decades of back and forth, the introduction of a ban on fracking would mean that introducing fracking practices for fossil fuel recovery in the future would be far less likely, as achieving this would require a majority political support for the move. Having seen the lifting and reintroduction of the moratorium on fracking several times in recent years, a ban would ensure that no single politician can make this decision alone in the future.

Hat Tip: D.S.

