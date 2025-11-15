This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

RGGI Killed in Keystone State by Bipartisan PA Budget Bill

Where is Tom Wolf? What happened to him? He’s history, along with his copycatting of other Northeast states that fell for the green political correctness. Now, t’s time to kill RGGI altogether. End the grifting. End the madness.

The worsening power bill crisis across the Mid-Atlantic region, a combination of nation-killing climate change policies colliding with surging load growth from data centers, has forced Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to sign legislation allowing the state to abandon the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Pennsylvania legislature ended the state’s RGGI participation in the new state budget, which also cut funding tied to the climate initiative, effectively reversing the state’s 2019 entry under former Governor Tom Wolf.

Senate Republicans have opposed RGGI for years, which, through its carbon-pricing structure, effectively penalizes the state’s energy sector, increasing costs for the very plants that anchor the state’s power grid and industrial economy. In return, power plants pay for CO₂ allowances that only send wholesale electricity prices higher, and result in higher power bills for businesses and families. It’s straightforward: climate taxes = higher power bills… Given surging load growth from data centers, RGGI was a disaster waiting to happen that would’ve stripped the grid of spare capacity, destabilized regional power supply, and effectively paralyzed the state into a power crisis, as its neighbors just south, in Maryland, have done through failed globalist climate crisis policies.

COP 30: A Matter of Continued Irrelevance and Failure

This article completely nails it. COP30 is irrelevant, naked and afraid!

Every COP climate agreement since the first one at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio has been a story of vaulting ambitions and failed targets. At the first Rio conference, participating countries agreed to “stabilize or peak” their greenhouse gas emissions at 1990 levels, by 2000. More than 30 years later, COP participants have still not hit that initial target, much less any of the ever-stricter targets and commitments for funding mechanisms for climate aid, set at the 29 meeting, since then. Not a single pledge of emissions reductions or financing for climate adaptation has ever been met over the past three decades. Now that’s a record of failure and futility. In recent months, Australia, China, and other countries have expanded their fossil fuel use, building mines and power plants with useful lives extending to 2050 and beyond.

From an image and logistics perspective, Belem was a poor choice for COP 30. Brazil mowed down thousands of acres of pristine rainforests to build concrete highways (talk about emissions), to get the participants there. And while climate delegates preach that meat eating is not just murder, it is murdering the planet, the attendees’ plates overflow with Brazilian beef and other meats. The contrast between the wealth displayed by the participants, arriving in limos and private jets, eating sumptuous four-star meals, and the poverty of the surrounding town, where garbage fills many streets and overflows gutters, couldn’t be more stark. The hypocrisy of the event is sickening. Of particular focus at COP 30 is delivering more money to forest protection. That goal would be funny if it weren’t so sad. A good start to that would have been to not cut down vast swaths of rainforest to hold the conference. And the discussions are being led by countries that incentivize both the destruction of forests to power lumber and wood pellet-fired power plants and the destruction of biodiverse rainforests for palm plantations, to satisfy their desire for palm oil for “green” biofuel. This conference, perhaps like never before, makes it plain for anyone to see that the climate emperor is truly naked, and increasingly bereft of supporters.

Key Ocean Current Faltering, Raising Risk of “Ice Age”

A new Ice Age? England becomes an Arctic state? Who knew?

And just like that we’re free from climate hysteria and worried about a new “ice age”...Funny how that works, isn’t it? A new study in Communications Earth & Environment warns that a key Atlantic current could near collapse within decades, potentially triggering an “ice age” scenario and major sea-level rise, according to the NY Post. The research, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oceanology and UC San Diego, focuses on the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), the “conveyor belt of the ocean” that includes the Gulf Stream and helps keep Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. East Coast relatively mild. The Post writes that the study argues that warming temperatures are melting the Greenland ice sheet, sending freshwater into the North Atlantic and slowing the AMOC. Researchers say they’ve detected a related “distinctive temperature fingerprint” several thousand feet below the surface.

By RedAndr - self-made, used map from http://www.ngdc.noaa.gov/mgg/image/2minrelief.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3492801

“Here we identify a distinctive temperature fingerprint in the equatorial Atlantic that signals the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation change,” they wrote, adding that its “robust physical mechanism and reliable detection make [this fingerprint] a valuable metric for AMOC monitoring in a warming climate.” Using the MITgcm climate model and ocean data back to 1960, the team concludes the AMOC has been weakening since the late 20th century and could collapse before 2100. If that happened, Europe could face drastic cooling — possibly nearly 60 degrees — and drier conditions. As Jonathan Bamber told the Daily Mail, “Winters would be more typical of Arctic Canada and precipitation would decrease, also.” Reuters notes the AMOC last collapsed before the Ice Age ended roughly 12,000 years ago.

New York Energy Policies Are Out of Control: Trump Should Take Things Over!

New York is out of control, but it appears from the state’s issuance of the NESE pipeline permit, Trump is already exercising big influence:

If President Trump really wants to change New York’s climate-crazed energy policies, he will need to do more than just huff and puff about an offshore wind farm. Back in April, the federal government ordered a work-stop on the $5 billion Empire Wind project currently under construction off the coast of Long Island, only to reverse its decision with little explanation barely a month later. Ever since, talk has swirled about a backroom political deal between Gov. Kathy Hochul and the White House clearing the way for new natural gas pipelines to traverse the Empire State, in return for the Empire Wind restart.

Feeding the speculation, two long-abandoned interstate transmission projects were suddenly revived in recent months: the 23.5-mile underwater Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Pipeline across New York harbor and the upstate 125-mile Constitution Pipeline through the Catskills region. Both pipelines re-filed for New York state permits, with NESE completing a public comment period in record time. Publicly, Hochul has only stated that “New York will work with the [Trump] administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.” Since New York state law effectively bans all new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, parsing her words would seem to indicate that she is just going through the regulatory motions. Next to California, New York is one of the most anti-fossil fuel states in the union. For the past decade, climate ideology has held sway in Democrat-controlled Albany.

