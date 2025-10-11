This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Anti-Fossil-Fuel Policies Are Exploding PJM Electricity Prices!

The sad part is that PJM state governors such as Josh Shapiro are trying to force the PJM grid operator to abandon the policies that have worked and to pursue those that have created the problem.

If you’re in the Mid-Atlantic area and frustrated about your rising electricity bills, here’s who to blame and how to fix it… While most families around the country are seeing about a 5% power price increase this summer, the 13 states Mid-Atlantic states in the “PJM” grid region are seeing an average (population-weighted) increase of almost 10%, with New Jersey at 22% and DC at 33%. Why does the PJM grid region have significantly higher price increases than the rest of the US? Because anti-fossil-fuel policies have prevented the region from building enough reliable electricity supply to keep up with demand, which is now surging thanks to AI data centers.

Two types of anti-fossil-fuel policies have most disincentivized or even destroyed reliable supply: Subsidies for unreliable solar/wind, which have taken away vital operating revenue from reliable plants, and Prohibitions on fossil fuel power, e.g., the “Clean Power Plan.” For years, PJM had more than ample reliable capacity thanks to overbuilding of gas plants in the early 2000s. But, by destroying coal capacity and disincentivizing new gas capacity, PJM has found itself overwhelmed by new AI data centers, especially in Northern Virginia.

Hat Tip: A.E.

Greta Thunberg: The Patron Saint Of Performance Art

Saint Greta may merit some sympathy. When she first came on the scene, she was apparently pushed forward by others who manipulated the teenager, and the listening adults who should have known better gave her undeserved adoration to which she became addicted, turning her into a serial protester of ever-shrinking credibility.

Once upon a time, Greta Thunberg lectured a bunch of people who think they are important at a climate conference, and the world declared her the Joan of Arc of climate change. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she barked at a room full of people she had never met before at age 16. “How dare you?”

By Bundesministerium für europäische und internationale Angelegenheiten - Austrian World Summit Climate Kirtag, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=87767633

Self-loathing liberals loved it. A 16-year-old who had likely endured little, if any, actual discomfort in her life, berating them and all but telling them they were actual pieces of shit for not acting on climate change fast enough. Whereas I would have chuckled, grabbed another free martini, and walked out, a room full of adults instead decided to canonize a teenager as the patron saint of planetary guilt. After all, nothing says “serious policymaking” like outsourcing your conscience to a 16-year-old with a hand-painted sign and the emotional range of a fire truck siren.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Natural Gas Is the Backbone of Energy Security

Although this story says “wind and solar together still make up less than gas alone,” natural gas is actually used to generate more than twice as much electricity as wind and solar combined, and that’s assuming the renewables numbers aren’t artificially inflated. The source of the data, in fact, is Ember, an “independent global energy think tank that aims to accelerate the clean energy transition using data and policy.”

Natural gas still dwarfs every other source of generation in America — more than 50 million MWh, over double nuclear and nearly five times coal’s output. Wind and solar together still make up less than gas alone, even as renewables globally just overtook coal for the first time.

It’s a good reminder that while the world’s energy transition is accelerating, the U.S. grid still leans hard on dispatchable fuel. Gas isn’t just the bridge… it’s still the backbone.

Hat Tip: R.K.

They Want the Land and the Ability to Control Your Every Move

Jonathan Turley is a great lawyer and great observer of the political scene. I like what he say here, but I question how many environmentalists today see this Green Party move as a “highjacking” of their cause. Some do, no doubt, but the truth is that much of the environmental movement has been hijacked for a very long time, green on the outside and red inside. It started when conservation became environmentalism, and now the climate cult has taken things to a new level. Recognizing this is essential to getting back to real conservation or wise use.

On Sunday, the Green Party in the United Kingdom voted to “abolish” private landlords in a move that reaffirms the party as a largely socialist movement. For some environmentalists, it is a sad hijacking of a cause by far-left elements that moves it away from its original environmental priorities. The motion passed at the Greens’ conference in Bournemouth calls for the “effective abolition of private landlordism.” That would impact roughly three million people in Britain who rent out properties...

The Green Party motion states: “The private rental sector has failed, it is a vehicle for wealth extraction, funnelling money from renters to the landlord class… This motion makes it clear that Green Party policy is to seek the effective abolition of private landlordism and to support the building of council housing. …The Green Party believes the existence of private landlords adds no positive value to the economy or society, that the relationship between landlord and tenant is inherently and intrinsically extractive and exploitative.” …Once again, the Green Party has been steadily moving toward an openly socialist agenda, leaving many environmentalists at odds with the party. Polls show that socialism is now more popular than capitalism in Great Britain, with a shocking increase in favor of communism.

Hat Tip: R.N.

#Energy #NaturalGas #BestPicks #Climate #GreenEnergy #Money #Power #Electricity #Solar #GlobalWarming #Wind #EVs #Oil #Gas #FreeSpeech #ClimateLawfare

Share