This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

America’s Power Bill Crisis Rages In Democrat-Run States

The astounding thing is that, in the face of overwhelming evidence the énergy transition is little more than a scam designed to reward grifters and power-seekers, Blue State leaders persist in the quest to market a climate crisis’ to a citizenry that, like them, knows it's all bollocks.

The epicenter of America’s power bill inflation crisis stretches across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where far-left state and city leaders have swallowed the globalist “climate crisis” pill, which even Bill Gates admittedlast week that the climate crisis narrative was fake news. The result of these leftist extremist “green” policies has been the systematic degradation of regional power grids in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, as reliable fossil-fuel generation was prematurely retired in favor of unreliable, intermittent solar and wind. These nation-destroying green policies have gutted spare grid capacity (read here) just as demand surges from data centers, onshoring, and the broader electrification push (read here), culminating in today’s power bill crisis.

A recent Goldman Sachs report by analyst Carly Davenport found that “higher power bill inflation has been the most pronounced in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California in the past three years.” It’s no secret that the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California are governed primarily by Democratic leaders who have pushed at least a decade of climate crisis hoax narratives to justify massive “green” funding, some of which was funneled into NGOs, and to advance the progressive utopia narrative that solar and wind power would deliver clean skies and save, most importantly, planet Earth from immient climate catastrophe. Yet this fantasy was far from reality. There was never going to be a green utopia, only what millions of Americans across these states are now realizing: unaccountable Democrats have left them with a power bill crisis.

Hat Tip: D.S.

Ford Mulls Scrapping F-150 Lightning After Dismal Demand, Mounting Losses

Ford is reportedly set to scrap the F-150 Lightning, once hailed by top executives as the company’s “modern Model T,” amid absolutely terrible demand. Production lines for the electric pickup remain paralyzed after an aluminum shortage halted operations last month… A new Wall Street Journal report indicates that the F-150 Lightning is on the chopping block after $13 billion in EV losses since 2023. If accurate, this would make the money-losing truck America’s first major EV casualty. CEO Jim Farley previously called the F-150 Lightning “as revolutionary as the Model T,” promising a truck that would democratize electric mobility just as the original Model T democratized driving. Yet how could Farley have been so wrong about the Lightning ... and did his climate-change blinders end up damaging shareholder value? It’s something the board should be taking a hard look at.

Stuck and going nowhere with $13 billion of losses

The big question is whether Farley and other top executives ignored red flags, such as declining orders, dealer warnings, and mounting losses on the EV truck, in their push to appease the globalist climate change cult on Wall Street… In October, Ford sold just 1,500 Lightnings, versus 66,000 petrol-powered F-Series trucks. EV sales overall have plunged 24% year-on-year after federal tax credits expired.

Hat Tip: R.N.

It's Your Pets: You Must Turn Them Into Vegans Now Before It’s Too Late

The absurdity gets deeper and deeper. Climate alarmists “jumped the shark” long ago but now they want to make vegans of your dogs and cats!

Did you know that “One of the most climate-intensive decisions we make is whether to own a pet. It’s for the same reason that humans have a big impact: They eat every day. And most of them eat meat. The environmental impact of meat includes the land the animal lived on, the food it ate, the waste it generated, and other factors”? I wasn’t aware of that until this week, when I came across the aforequoted AP article, whose author claims, and quotes other people’s claims, that we need to reduce the “carbon pawprint” of the animals that we choose to share our lives with for reasons other than using them for food or defence. Carnivorous pets, the article, and many before it, argue, are responsible for huge amounts of CO2 emissions because of what they eat. In case anyone’s interested in the specifics, the average feline killing machine emits around 310 kg of CO2 annually, an average dog is responsible for 770 kg of CO2 annually, and a large dog generates a humongously enormous 2,500 kg of the ultimate killer gas that is destroying the planet as I write this and generate my very own tonnes of said killer gas…

“I wouldn’t do that if I were you. You know I need meat”

Anyway, besides sticking to cheap food, we can do better by turning our cats and dogs into vegans, according to one “researcher specialising in the pet food protein transition”, who the author of that article from the lead interviewed, and who focuses on “research related to pet diets, with a focus on the environmental impacts of meat-based and vegan pet foods.” Oh, and incidentally, he works for a company that — you’d never guess — produces vegan pet food and I sincerely hope Hell is real. Funnily enough, neither the author of the AP article nor her editors found it necessary to mention the fact but the X community note writers did. Apparently, says one vet who the AP also interviewed for its story, “Dogs can get plenty of protein and the right balance of protein without actually ingesting any meat.” The vet in question works at Cornell University, does not have any publicly listed affiliations of the kind that the above researcher has and yet she believes dogs can be perfectly healthy while vegan.

Hat Tip: S.H.

Let's Get Real About Global Warming and Your Health!

Don’t be fooled: it's cold that kills!

Contrary to the “consensus” narrative on warming that equates increasing temperature to increased death, the data tell a much different story.

According to the facts, global warming likely will save millions of lives rather than lead to more deaths. Globally, 10 to 20 times as many people die from cold as from heat.

\Warming temperatures will lead to declines in deaths associated with cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and strokes (Idso 2024) as all are closely linked to cold.

In the United States, thousands of early deaths are avoided annually by people moving from cold northern states to warmer southern states (Deschenes (2009).

Famine and starvation have historically been the greatest climatological killer, and millions of these deaths will be avoided as a result of increasing food supplies from lengthened growing seasons and more CO 2 . The most recent study (Masselot 2023) was published in the journal “The Lancet” and studied temperature-related deaths in 854 urban areas in Europe. They found a 10:1 ratio in annual excess deaths ascribed to cold (203,620) compared to those attributed to heat (20,173).

