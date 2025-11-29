This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

UN Conference Proves Climate Agenda Is All About Money and Woke Cultism

How true it is! It’s also about political power seeking, of course, that is to say the imposition of socialism, but we’re not going to nit-pick.

In the past five years, the institutional discussions surrounding climate change have shifted noticeably from “net zero” goals (zero net carbon emissions from target countries) to a more mercenary debate over carbon taxation. The question on everyone’s mind is this: Who gets the most access to those delicious climate funds? Who gets access to the cash is less important than who gets to manage the cash, but we’ll get to that issue in a moment.

The recent COP30 event held last week in Brazil was largely focused on wealth redistribution with a lesser emphasis on carbon reductions. Climate “financing” is the name of the game, and COP30 was largely a squabble over which countries will get the most access to the various carbon taxes and donations collected by global intermediaries. In fact, the conference was largely considered a failure. From The Guardian: “The sticking point was fossil fuels. As science has told us for well over a century, the carbon dioxide that burning them produces is heating up the planet, now to dangerous levels. But in more than 30 years of annual climate meetings, the need for that to halt has been mentioned only once...” “...Meanwhile, developing countries desperately wanted to move forward on securing the money that would help them cope with the already disastrous impacts of extreme weather. By the early hours of Saturday, some delegates were ready to walk out and force a collapse. “It was on the edge for us,” said Ed Miliband, the UK energy minister. “I was prepared to walk away.”” The meaninglessness of the climate apparatus becomes evident at these kinds of events; flush with thousands of bureaucrats who serve no purpose, clamoring for money that is essentially stolen in the name of a crisis that doesn’t exist.

Hat Tip: D.S.

If You’re from California and Worried, It’s Much Worse Than You Think

Aside from the climate scam itself, is there any bigger fraud than this one from politically correct, green virtue-signaling California? This is clearly a jailable offense and we need to know precisely who was behind it and if there bribes involved.

Topline: In 2007, California invested $468.4 million of its pension funds into private companies through its Clean Energy and Technology Fund. Today, the money is worth just $138 million, and the state won’t explain why its investment performed so poorly. Several open records requests filed by The Center Square were denied by the California Public Employees Retirement System, citing legal exemptions. Key facts: CalPERS’ clean energy investments declined by 71% and lost the state $330.4 million. It’s unclear where the money was spent, except that it was invested “across the spectrum of the global clean energy and technology value chain.” The state’s website lists two equity firms that received nearly $48 million in investments and lost almost $32 million of it. The Center Square estimated that if California had invested its $468.4 million in an S&P 500 index fund in 2007 instead of the Clean Energy Fund, the money would now be worth $3 billion. Private equity firms were paid at least $22 million to manage California’s clean energy investments, according to The Center Square…

Background: CalPERS only has 79% of the money it needs to pay pensions it has already promised to retirees. If the money does not materialize before the pensions are due, taxpayers will likely be responsible for the remaining 21%. In dollar terms, CalPERS is underfunded by $174.6 billion, according to Equable. No other retirement system in the country has more than $85 billion worth of debt. Executive Officer Marcie Frost earned a $530,000 salary last year. California also manages a separate pension fund for teachers, which is underfunded by $69 billion. Its Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman made $561,000 last year, the highest salary on the state payroll.

Hat Tip: R.N.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Caves to Reality with Alberta Deal

No matter how hard Carney wants to pretend he extracted something meaningful from Alberta, this was a cave to the hard reality that Canada as a whole needs that Alberta is doing and the green energy transition he championed for years is going nowhere.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have agreed to the broad outlines of a memorandum of understanding that would give Alberta special exemptions from federal environmental laws and offer political support to a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast, CBC News has learned…

The historic agreement could reset the relationship between the two levels of government, which have been at odds with each other for some time. The announcement is expected to come with a major public relations push, including an event involving the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, the prime minister, the province’s premier, and other Albertan politicians. The deal is expected to include carve-outs for Alberta on federal greenhouse gas regulations that it has long opposed, including Ottawa’s net-zero clean electricity regulations. The deal would see Ottawa suspend those regulations if Alberta agrees to strengthen its industrial carbon price… All of this could make the federal government’s proposed oil and gas emissions cap unnecessary, paving the way for its removal. The Carney government argued the cap would be obsolete if those conditions were met when it outlined its Climate Competitiveness Strategy in the 2025 budget.

Hat Tip: S.H.

So, Global Warming Is Bringing on Cold-Air Outbreaks? Gimme A Break

The extent to which the climate blob will go to make it’s case never ceases to amaze.

High above the North Pole, in a slice of atmosphere rarely noticed and even less understood, a transformation is underway. Over the next 10 days, changes in the stratosphere will upend weather patterns and set the stage for a cold, snowy December across parts of the Northern Hemisphere. It will mean a dramatic swing in weather for parts of the US that are currently simmering in record heat, and it could begin the week of Thanksgiving. It could also be one of the earliest significant polar vortex disruptions recorded since the dawn of the satellite era. Think of the stratospheric polar vortex like a wall of wind, corralling the ultra-cold, Arctic air over the North Pole. When it weakens, cold air spills south into places like the Lower 48, Europe and Asia. Right now, the air in the stratosphere — the layer of the atmosphere above where most weather occurs — is warming quickly and dramatically, in a phenomenon known as a sudden stratospheric warming event.

But the sudden warming in the far upper atmosphere is going to result in anything but warmth. It is causing the polar vortex winds to weaken, said Amy H. Butler, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and they could even reverse. Scientists are still trying to figure out why these warming events happen, and for good reason: they can trigger the most intense “polar vortex” cold-air outbreaks in the US. Over the next two weeks, these shifts could start to be felt in North America, Europe and Asia as the polar vortex weakens and tumbles south, like a spinning top that slows and wobbles off course. One unusual feature of this event is its timing; sudden stratospheric warming events of this magnitude are almost unheard of in November, said meteorologist Judah Cohen, a research scientist at MIT. It’s still not certain there will be a major winter blast, but scientists are watching for colder than normal conditions to develop in the mid-latitudes — where most of the world’s population resides — over the next month or so. Once the polar vortex is disrupted, it can take a month or more to recover, said Andrea Lopez Lang, a meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Hat Tip: J.C.

